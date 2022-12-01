Read full article on original website
Related
You Could Eat And Drink In Mariah Carey's Penthouse For Just $20
If you find yourself dancing around the Christmas tree singing "All I Want For Christmas" this time of year, you're not alone. Mariah Carey is the seemingly undisputed Queen of Christmas — seriously, she's currently working on trademarking the title – and according to a video interview with GQ appearing on YouTube, she goes all out for the holiday. The singer and her family generally spend Christmas in Aspen, where they go on sleigh rides, mingle with live reindeer and Santa Claus, and she cooks large meals. While her personal plans may be no different, this year Carey has created a once-in-a-lifetime Christmas experience in New York City for lucky fans.
TikTok's Dirty Soda Trend Pre-Dates Prohibition, In A Way
In the modern world, where fashions and fads seem to disappear as quickly as they came, it's easy to forget that American history is full of crazes that have come and gone. Although folks in the early-to-middle 1900s lived in a world a bit different than ours, certain fads seem to still be going strong even today.
Underwater And Virtual Reality Dining Rooms Are On The Menu In 2023
It's true, when it comes to dining out, the number one priority is the quality of the food and the flavor but atmosphere and experience also play an important role for many people when it comes to choosing a restaurant. The restaurant consulting group, Gilkey, says, "Atmosphere is extremely important for any restaurant. When guests feel comfortable and relaxed in the environment, they are more likely to stay longer and order more food and drink."
TikTok Was Wow'd By Whole Foods' Made-To-Order Crème Brûlée
It is coming to light that crème brûlée, which has traditionally been enjoyed by French royals (per Downton Abbey Cooks), is available made-to-order at select Whole Foods. Despite its seemingly posh name, crème brûlée is a lot more accessible than most people might think. In fact, the average cost for this European dessert is $5 to $8 (via El Meson). While every patisserie may not carry this delicacy, it is still relatively easy to make — usually only requiring minimal ingredients such as cream, vanilla, salt, egg yolks, and sugar (and, ideally, a torch) (via The New York Times).
Is Hot Butterscotch Coming For Hot Chocolate's Gig?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Hot cocoa is a classic winter staple that's always been one of the top drinks of choice during the holiday season to warm the ol' bones. There's just something inherently comforting about sipping on a piping hot chocolate and letting its sweet, liquid happiness revive you on a snowy afternoon. Fans of cocoa will infuse all kinds of flavors into their drink, such as mint, chiles, vanilla, orange, or even a splash of rum to give it a fun kick. However, if you've had your fill of hot cocoa and are looking for another equally luscious hot drink to get cozy with this winter, you may want to make it a cup of hot butterscotch.
Cold Stone Debuted 2 New Winter Flavors With Snickerdoodle Caboodle And Frozen Hot Chocolate
The holiday season is upon us, and that means more and more companies are beginning to announce exclusive holiday items and holiday deals. For example, Krispy Kreme announced two new festive latte flavors, Chipotle has exclusive holiday mystery boxes, Olive Garden released fun and festive holiday-themed pajamas, and Dairy Queen added candy cane and sugar cookie blizzards to its menu. Popular ice cream parlor chain Cold Stone Creamery is no exception.
The Tom Cruise Bundt Cake Connects A Web Of Celebrities Every Single Year
The holidays are here, and that means Tom Cruise's long list of A-list celebrity friends are highly anticipating the arrival of a certain Bundt cake. The cake in question is a White Chocolate Coconut cake from Doan's Bakery, a family-owned and operated bakery based in Los Angeles. It's a coconut-flavored Bundt cake (the one in the shape of a circle) with chunks of white chocolate mixed in. It's topped with cream cheese frosting, with a mountain of shredded coconut along the top. The team at Delish tried the famous cake to see if it was really worth it, and it definitely is. They described the cake as "incredibly moist while still light and fluffy." And, to the delight of coconut flavor doubters, it wasn't too coconutty.
Aldi's Gingerbread Men Shaped Mug Toppers Are Back For The Holidays
When you come face-to-face with a gingerbread person, it's hard not to think of Christmas. The two practically go hand-in-hand. Every December, manufacturers flood the market with gingerbread-scented products, gingerbread man ornaments, and, of course, gingerbread houses and cookies. As cute and tasty as all of this may be, it raises a very good question. Why do we associate this small person-shaped cookie with Christmas?
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
Here's How Many Restaurants Tom Colicchio Really Owns
Best known as the host of "Top Chef," chef Tom Colicchio has owned a variety of restaurants under his company, Crafted Hospitality. Just over 20 years ago, the celebrity chef opened his first restaurant, Craft, on East 19th Street in New York City. The New York native, who celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this year, has been involved with food since childhood. According to PBS, he taught himself to cook using Jacques Pépin's legendary illustrated manuals on French cooking, "La Technique and La Méthode." Before reaching adulthood, he started working in the kitchen of Evelyn's Seafood Restaurant. Working his way up in the kitchen ranks, the New York Times named him as one of the "Best New Chefs" while he was executive chef at Mondrian in New York in the early '90s. Following that success, he opened his first venue with his partner, Danny Meyer. Manhattan's Gramercy Tavern — still a popular location today — was co-owned by Colicchio for 12 years from 1994 to 2006. In the meantime, he started Craft and then formed Crafted Hospitality shortly afterward.
King Charles Funds 800 Fridges And Freezers For Struggling Food Banks
The past few years have been a rocky road for the British Monarchy, both professionally and personally. First, there was the controversial sit-down interview that Meghan Markel and Prince Harry did with television legend Oprah (via BBC). They waxed honestly about the internal family drama sparked by Harry marrying a biracial woman. Then the family took a personal hit when Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away in 2021 (via NPR). And then 2022 brought another major blow when Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, passed away (via PBS). In the wake of her death, renewed conversations about the adverse history of colonization left the royals open to new critique and scrutiny from the population at large (via The Guardian).
Why Some People Are Superstitious About Eating Pork On New Year's Day
The New Year is coming, and it's a blank slate, right? A New Year equals a new you, with promises to start going to the gym, keeping up with a bullet journal, and cooking healthier meals on your list of resolutions. Everyone just wants to start the New Year off right, so many cultures around the world have their own New Year's superstitions to give you a boost of good luck when the clock chimes at midnight.
TikTok Is Salivating Over Poppy O'Toole's Stuffed Star-Crossed Garlic Spuds
According to the Farmer's Almanac, the average American consumes roughly 120 pounds of potatoes annually. With such a high number, it's safe to say potatoes are a staple in the American diet. Its versatility allows it to be French fries one day and mashed the next. When it comes to preparing them, one is only limited by their creativity. Recently, trained chef turned TikTok star Poppy O'Toole's creativity was on full display in a recent post where she shared an enticing potato-based recipe that got viewers excited.
The Absolute Best Shawarma You Can Find In The US
While we like to think that we're true connoisseurs of cuisine and we perhaps try to convince ourselves that we've known about a particular dish before it becomes fully mainstream, we should face facts. Depending on your culture, a lot of us never even heard of "shawarma" until we saw "The Avengers" back in 2012. Today though, it's almost as if we've always had this Middle Eastern street food staple in the US, right up there with tacos and hot dogs.
TikTok Is Revolting Against Gordon Ramsay's Scrambled Egg Technique
Gordon Ramsay is actually being attacked by his fans for a change. This a surprise, given that the celebrity chef has made a name for himself by being quite critical of fans' culinary creations on his TikTok account, @gordonramsayofficial. Ramsay makes his opinions completely honest on this platform — which is similar to how he doesn't hold back on Hell's Kitchen. He does this through his #ramsayreacts series, which has nearly 8 billion views as of November 2022. The British Chef chastises everything from "pilk" cheese to never-ending pickles on a burger.
Hellman's Is Trying To Make Mayonnaise Eggnog A Thing
When it was first introduced to America, eggnog was an ale-based alcoholic beverage (per Why Christmas). From there, ale was traded for rum, and by the 1790s, it had risen in popularity so much that it was served by President George Washington. It's believed the beverage began as a posset — a mix of hot milk and alcohol that could be used to relieve cold and flu symptoms. It doesn't always contain alcohol today; in fact, store brands typically never do, but that hasn't changed Americans' love for it in the slightest. According to Vox, the American Egg Board revealed that $185 million was spent in the United States on eggnog in 2018. Though the decline of dairy products poses a threat to the traditional holiday beverage, vegan versions have become available to accommodate all who choose to enjoy it.
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo Opened Her Own Restaurants To Spread 'Love And Joy'
It's not just in our heads. Celebrities are making forays into the food world left and right. There has been a slew of celebrities really leaning into their cooking game, especially since the COVID quarantine. Selena Gomez, for example, started a cooking show, "Selena Gomez + Chef" that fans are eating up. Sometimes those who don't cook open restaurants and hire chefs instead. For example, Priyanka Chopra – who told Drew Barrymore that she enjoys eating but not cooking (via YouTube) – opened an Indian spot called SONA last year (via Vogue).
The Best Vegan Cookbooks Of 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. You may not be able to make your way to all of the best vegan restaurants in the U.S., but there's no reason you can't bring the top recipes to your table with the help of some stellar cookbooks. Whether you're vegan yourself, preparing a meal for vegan guests, or just looking to reduce your impact on the environment from time to time, there are plenty of vegan cookbooks on the market to help you whip up dishes that aren't just healthy, but tasty and beautiful, too.
Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Ice Cream Lovers' Preferred Flavor At Jeni's
If you're like nearly 70% of Americans, you likely have at least a carton of ice cream stashed away in your freezer at all times (via StudyFinds). After all, you never know when that late-night craving for a pint of Chunky Monkey will hit. While everyone has their favorite flavors of ice cream — some of the most popular in the U.S. include cookies n' cream, vanilla, and chocolate according to Food Business News — many also have their favorite brands. Right up there with Ben & Jerry's and Turkey Hill is Jeni's Ice Cream, a frozen dessert brand that began as a tiny startup by James Beard award-winning chef Jeni Britton in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 and has now expanded to grocery stores all across the country.
Giada De Laurentiis' Tiramisu Has Ignited TikTok's Sweet Tooth
Tiramisu is one of the most popular desserts in the world — specifically, the seventh-most popular, according to Taste Atlas – so it may come as a bit of a surprise that the decadent treat is probably less than 100 years old. Sure, legend says the decadent dessert, featuring layers of espresso-soaked lady fingers and fluffy mascarpone topped with a light dusting of cocoa powder, originated all the way back in the year 1800 (via Accademia de Tiramisu).
Mashed
148K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0