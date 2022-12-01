ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country chart-topper Morgan Wallen to play Ford Field in June 2023

By Greg Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Red-hot country star Morgan Wallen will play Ford Field next summer as part of his just-announced One Night at a Time World Tour.

The Tennessee native, who just wrapped his 55-city Dangerous Tour in early October, is due in Detroit on June 30, 2023, and also has an April 27 date at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Tickets for the Ford Field show go on sale at 4 p.m. Dec. 9 via Ticketmaster. Country acts Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman are on board for all next year's dates with fellow Nashville performers Hardy and Parker McCollum performing select dates. Wallen's tour includes stops at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Chicago's Wrigley Field and Boston's Fenway Park.

The singer-songwriter, 29, who competed on the sixth season of reality music competition show "The Voice" in 2014, released debut album "If I Know Me" in 2018, and it quickly topped the country album charts. His follow-up project, "Dangerous: The Double Album," arrived in 2021, spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart of albums from all genres and ultimately became 2021's No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

To mark Thursday's tour announcement, Wallen was set to drop three new tracks at midnight: "Days That End in Why," "Tennessee Fan" and "One Thing at a Time." They arrive as his hit "You Proof" is sitting atop the country singles chart.

Wallen was a headliner at this year's Faster Horses festival at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

