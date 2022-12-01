Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor wants to have a circular economy. So what does that mean?
ANN ARBOR, MI — “Circular economy” isn’t exactly a household term yet, but Ann Arbor hopes to change that in its quest to become a greener city. It’s a core strategy of the city’s A2Zero carbon-neutrality plan, and it’s about keeping goods and materials in rotation and out of landfills by reusing, repairing, sharing, lending and otherwise finding ways to extend the useful life of items like appliances, bicycles, furniture, toys and clothes.
Some task force members wanted more say in AAPS climate sustainability plan
ANN ARBOR, MI - Kate McCabe was under the impression she was joining a group to help develop and create a sustainability management plan when she was selected to be a member of Ann Arbor Public Schools’ Environmental Sustainability Taskforce more than a year ago. AAPS officials presented the...
New test results show dioxane pollution levels in Ann Arbor waters
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has shared results from its latest testing for dioxane in Ann Arbor-area surface waters. They show levels of the toxic chemical in waters that flow to the Huron River upstream of Ann Arbor’s main drinking water intake have ticked up slightly in some cases, and levels in Third Sister Lake are up significantly, while levels in Ann Arbor’s West Park area haven’t changed much since last year.
Ann Arbor college reaches record enrollment during statewide student declines
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor college is touting record enrollment over its 59-year existence. Concordia University Ann Arbor reached 1,201 enrolled students for the fall 2022 semester, officials said. The next highest enrollment was 1,197 students in fall 2018. The private Lutheran college, established at its 4090 Geddes...
‘Homeowner-driven’ rezoning of 26 acres near Ann Arbor gets warm reception
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Ann Arbor’s southward sprawl has led to subdivision after subdivision in Pittsfield Township, often on land that was once a farm field. Normally, it’s developers making the pitch to build rows of new homes or apartment complexes. Not so on Thursday, Dec. 1, when...
$1.44M conservation purchase sets up one of largest nature preserves in Ann Arbor area
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County’s extensive system of parks and nature preserves has grown by roughly 220 acres with a $1.44-million conservation purchase, creating what will become one of the largest publicly accessible sites in the Ann Arbor area. The county Parks and Recreation Commission closed on the...
Drug study to examine Alzheimer’s disease prevention, seeks Michigan participants
A not-yet-approved drug shows some promise reducing cognitive decline in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Whether it might work to prevent the condition’s progression is the question in a new clinical trial of lecanemab, a monoclonal antibody developed by Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai and Biogen of Massachusetts. The lone...
Lost to time: These 6 University of Michigan student hangouts are gone but not forgotten
ANN ARBOR, MI - Drink a beer. Listen to some tunes. Light up a funky cigarette. University of Michigan students have been unwinding from the stress of college life for decades. Some of the popular student hangouts still exist today. For example, The Brown Jug, 1204 S. University Ave. in...
See 7 cycling, walking pathway projects getting a boost from Washtenaw County parks
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Building a paved pathway for pedestrians and cyclists isn’t as easy as it sounds. “You’ve got vast roads, you’ve got steep ditches and then they might need a boardwalk. You’ve got utilities you need to contend with. So there are challenges that come with building a trail, and it’s kind of shocking how expensive it can be,” said Kira Macyda, principal park planner with the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission.
112 MI schools identified as 'low achieving,' post-pandemic test scores show
Eastpointe Community Schools has three schools on the state's low-achieving schools list, including Eastpointe High School.
New ALDI supermarket could come to Ypsilanti area through deal with township
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The Ypsilanti area could be getting its second ALDI supermarket through a real estate deal with Ypsilanti Township. Township leaders voted unanimously on Nov. 15 to OK a draft purchase agreement with the discount grocery chain for some of the only remaining undeveloped land along the commercial corridor of Huron Street/Whittaker Road, south of I-94.
Incoming students denied on-campus housing for spring semester due to lack of space
The MSU Housing Assignments Office sent a message to 95 incoming students telling them that they would not be provided housing in the dorms for spring semester on Nov. 17.Prior to receiving the message, incoming students who wished to live on campus filled out interest forms. Although 70% of those students were given on-campus housing, the other 30% were told there was not enough space for them in on-campus housing and were given off-campus housing resources. Additionally, due to residence hall organization, the university was able to provide housing to all women students, but not men. Associate Director for Communications in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
New surgery treatment plan could reduce recovery time and opioid use, study says
A Michigan health systems says it has found a better way to manage pain and reduce recovery time in spine surgery patients. By incorporating an enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) treatment plan, Corewell Health East said it has been able to lessen patients’ pain and reduce opioid use by 35%, according to a retroactive study published in The Spine Journal.
5 great places for hot chocolate in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Billowing winds and dropping temperatures are no match for the perfect cup of hot chocolate. Thankfully, Ann Arbor’s cafés have lots of options for the decadent drink.
It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?
Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order
LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
TE Erick All plans departure from Michigan: ‘Time for me to move on ...’
A second high-profile member of Michigan’s Big Ten championship team a year ago is leaving the program. Tight end Erick All, in a series of cyptic messages on social-media platform Twitter, said Monday that he plans to depart the program because it was “time for me to move on.” MLive has independently confirmed that All entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Alive after 25 cardiac arrests, Ypsilanti woman grateful for Michigan Medicine care
ANN ARBOR, MI - April Hogan suffered more than 25 cardiac arrests about 18 months ago. She had a major blockage in the left coronary arteries of her heart, a condition known as acute left main thrombosis. Most patients in her condition would not survive, said cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Ashraf Abou el ela of the University of Michigan’s Frankel Cardiovascular Center.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge serves island-inspired food
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new restaurant and cigar lounge is bringing a touch of paradise to the winter gloom of Ann Arbor. Although Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge is primarily focused on the guilty pleasures in its name, the spot also serves tapas-style eats that bring a splash of island-inspired sunshine to its menu.
