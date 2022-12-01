ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

It's a rematch of last year's AFC title game when Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) travel to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals (7-4).

The Bengals have rebounded nicely after a slow start — and in the face of injuries to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and running back Joe Mixon — but the Chiefs are playing at the top of their game and will be tough to defeat even if the Bengals get those reinforcements. The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Chiefs vs. Bengals Week 13 game:

Chiefs at Bengals odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 30, Bengals 26

Another wonderful matchup, Kansas City — right now — looks like the most dangerous team in the AFC. Still, the Chiefs haven’t been reliable as a play against the spread because they always face stacked lines. The Bengals are still flying under the radar but are looking every bit as dangerous as they did last year. Watch the status of Chase, who wasn’t able to go last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvduK_0jU4t92O00
Patrick Mahomes had three touchdown passes, but was also intercepted twice and sacked four times, in the Chiefs' AFC title game loss to the Bengals. Jay Biggerstaff, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Bengals 31, Chiefs 28

Bengals starter Burrow will get receiver Chase (hip) and running back Mixon (concussion) back for their biggest game of the season at home. And they just came off an impressive win over the Titans last week. The Chiefs are on a roll winning their last five games, but this won’t be an easy game to win in Cincinnati. The Bengals appear primed to remind the Chiefs why they won the AFC last year.

Lance Pugmire: Bengals 30, Chiefs 27

Returning to the who-needs-it-more theory, Cincinnati fights to keep pace atop the AFC North with Baltimore, while the Chiefs – winners of five straight – are more likely to exhale with their three-game AFC West lead providing cushion.

Jarrett Bell: Bengals 33, Chiefs 30

Nate Davis: Chiefs 31, Bengals 20

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 28, Bengals 24

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

