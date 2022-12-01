Read full article on original website
Richard Cottingham, serial killer known as the "Torso Killer," admits murdering 5 women decades ago, including 23-year-old mom
A serial killer known as the "Torso Killer" admitted Monday to killing a 23-year-old woman outside a Long Island shopping mall in 1968 and four other women decades ago. Richard Cottingham was arraigned earlier this year on a second-degree murder charge in connection with Diane Cusick's death during a trip she made to buy shoes at the suburban Green Acres Mall. Cottingham is believed to be one of America's most prolific serial killers and has already been convicted in 11 other killings.
Jury deliberations beginning in Trump Organization fraud trial
Jurors begin deliberating Monday in the fraud trial for the Trump Organization in New York City. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down the key arguments both sides made in the trial, and the dispute about whether Trump knew about an alleged scheme to avoid taxes on executives' perks.
CBS News
NYPD: Man slashed in face in unprovoked subway attack on Upper West Side
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is trying to identify an individual accused of slashing a man on the face on the subway. It happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on a northbound 2 train. Police say as the train approached the 72nd Street/Broadway station, an individual approached a 49-year-old man who was sitting on the train and slashed him in the face with a razor.
CBS News
NYPD investigating potential hate crime on Staten Island
Police say a father and son wearing yarmulkes were shot by someone wielding a BB gun in the Westerleigh section. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
fox5ny.com
People are leaving New York to head to these cities
NEW YORK - A new report says that New York is one of the U.S. cities that homeowners are most likely to leave. The Redfin report says New York is third behind San Francisco and Los Angeles for the most homebuyers looking to leave. Homebuyers leaving New York are most...
Straphanger slashed in face with razor in unprovoked NYC subway attack
A man was slashed in the face by a disturbed stranger on a Manhattan train this week — and recounted the vicious attack to The Post while saying he is now “going to have to look out for people.’’Fernando Atkins, 49, was on a northbound No. 2 train heading toward the 72nd Street-Broadway subway station about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when he was sliced by an assailant who bizarrely told him, “Next time, you’ll be OK,” according to cops and the victim Friday.“It don’t make no sense,’’ Atkins said. “I was on the train, and some guy came after me.’’ The attack was...
New video reveals fatal shooting of NYC 14-year-old Prince Shabazz
Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows the moment a gunman fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx — leaving smoke pouring out of the pistol’s muzzle. The footage captures the shooter, who’s wearing a blue bag over his shoulder, first hiding behind a car outside 2249 Morris Ave. before jumping up and shooting at Prince Shabazz, 14, and his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The teens turn back and try to flee down the block, but the shooter pursues them and continues to fire his gun wildly. Prince, who is wearing a white shirt, suddenly falls...
CBS News
2 Hudson County, New Jersey, communities devastated by separate fires
Two fires just two miles apart have left 25 families displaced and devastated both Hudson County communities. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Man hit in head by attacker with baseball bat on Harlem street
A 47-year-old man was assaulted by a man with a baseball bat while walking on a Manhattan street Tuesday, police said.
Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach
MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
CBS News
Officials in Newark sound alarm after keys to USPS blue mailboxes stolen
This comes after thieves tried to rob four mail carriers there over the past five weeks, and they got away with two keys to those street mailboxes. CBS2's Tim McNicholas reports.
Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack
An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
Man slashed during robbery on NYC subway platform, cops say
A man was hospitalized after he was slashed on a subway platform in Queens Sunday morning, cops said. The 41-year-old man was standing on a platform for the southbound F train at the Kew Gardens/Union Turnpike station around 6 a.m. when the attacker slashed him with a sharp object, cops said. The attacker demanded the victim’s property, cops said. The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital. The attacker fled south on the subway. It wasn’t clear if anything was taken from the man, cops said.
Sunny, chilly day on tap in NY, NJ; temps in the 40s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A sunny but chilly Sunday is on tap in the New York City area. There will be plenty of afternoon sun but the highs will only reach the low to mid-40s. The rest of the week is looking unsettled as a slow-moving system is expected to reach the area Tuesday through Wednesday. A secondary […]
NY police sergeant dead after teen who received permit weeks earlier loses control of BMW
An officer with the Yonkers Police Department in New York was killed this week when a BMW crossed over into the opposite lane and collided with the officer's unmarked car.
NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
Curbed
Sloths Are Tearing Apart Suffolk County
Larry Wallach’s Long Island–based sloth business, Sloth Encounters, charges interested parties $50 per half-hour to encounter his sloths — “Feeding them, petting them, and even holding our sloth babies!” The company’s website claims its two-room storefront across from Carvel in Hauppauge is a very close environmental approximation to “the jungles of Costa Rica” and notes that should you wish to buy a sloth, your admission fee will go toward your purchase. For months, local animal rights activists, perhaps because storefronts across from a Carvel in Hauppauge are not a native habitat of the sloth, have been fighting to shut the business down. Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo, Wallach’s main foil, has led the campaign. And on Monday, according to NBC, the pair got into a shoving match over it. “This is a violent person who abuses animals,” Di Leonardo said amid the light jostling outside Wallach’s storefront. Wallach responded, “Tell me how I abuse an animal! Tell me.”
Man wearing Amazon vest steals packages out of lobby in Queens: NYPD
ELMHURST (PIX11) – Police have asked for the public’s help finding an assailant who, while donning an Amazon vest, stole multiple packages out of a building’s lobby in Queens and then punched a building employee. The thief entered the building, located in the area of 44th Avenue and 74th Street, just before 10:20 a.m. on […]
Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
Nearly 2 dozen NYC, state employees arrested in crackdown against COVID-19 relief fraud
Prosecutors say employees from the MTA, the NYPD and other agencies stole millions of dollars from the federal government in the form of COVID-19 relief.
CBS News
