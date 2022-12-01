Read full article on original website
WPFO
Oxford Hills school district to hold meeting on controversial gender identity policy
PORTLAND (WGME) – A controversial gender identity policy will be taken up in the Oxford Hills school district Monday night. Parents on both sides of the issue say they are concerned about safety and protection. MSAD 17 documents say the gender identity policy was proposed to prevent harassment and...
WPFO
New city leaders to be inaugurated in Portland, Westbrook
PORTLAND (WGME) – Monday is a big day for local leaders. The Portland City Council will swear in newly elected councilors Pious Ali and Regina Phillips. They will serve three-year terms. The city says the ceremony will take place during the city council's inaugural meeting, which starts at 6...
WPFO
Large vehicles temporarily banned from Casco Bay Bridge this week
PORTLAND (WGME) – Large vehicles will be temporarily banned from crossing the Casco Bay Bridge this week. The Maine DOT says vehicles weighing more than 25 tons will not be allowed to cross the bridge connecting Portland and South Portland over the Fore River from Monday through Friday to allow for maintenance.
WPFO
Portland school district payroll problems nearing resolution
PORTLAND (WGME) – Payroll problems continue to plague some Portland school district employees. While the district said most of the issues would be resolved by Friday, the teachers union says that's not the case. In a letter this week, Superintendent Xavier Botana said edtechs should be paid correctly on...
WPFO
Windham snowmobile club replaces expensive bridge to keep trails open this winter
WINDHAM (WGME) - Windham Drifters Snowmobile Club is rebuilding their second largest bridge over their 40 miles of trails. Volunteers began taking apart the old bridge Sunday and plan to rebuild it next week. The sixty foot bridge hangs over the Pleasant River at Mineral Springs Farm, one of their...
WPFO
Jury awards $300K to state trooper who alleged illegal spying
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency’s intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before...
WPFO
Flu outbreak forces Casco Bay High School to close early Friday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Casco Bay High School dismissed its students early Friday due to a large flu outbreak. The school says more than 40 percent of students and staff were absent Friday, leading the Maine CDC to declare an outbreak of the flu. The threshold for an outbreak is 15...
WPFO
Brunswick aerospace company launches largest test to date
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- A Brunswick-based space company launched their largest test to date Friday, a project they hope will launch them deep into space. BluShift Aerospace pushed their performance limits Friday while launching their final rocket test of 2022. “We know that even with the engine as it stands now,...
WPFO
Section of Bonny Eagle road closed in Standish
A section of Route 35 has been temporarily closed to traffic due to a collision. Drivers are advised to avoid traveling through the Elmwood area in Standish for the time being.
WPFO
Bowdoin, Colby ready for undefeated hockey clash
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Anytime Bowdoin and Colby face off on the ice, it's always a Maine event, but Saturday night, the Alfond Rink in Waterville will be rocking, when the undefeated Colby men's team faces off against the undefeated Bowdoin Polar Bears. Both teams are off to 4-0 starts and...
WPFO
Even after World Cup loss, Mainers still enjoyed the ride
PORTLAND (WGME) - The U.S. may have lost in their knockout stage matchup with the Netherlands Saturday, but Americans still enjoyed the ride cheering them on!. Ri Ra's in Portland was packed at the start of the game at 10 a.m. with eyes glued to the TV and hands tight around their beer glasses.
WPFO
Police say 3 cars were involved in a car crash in Standish
STANDISH, Maine (WGME) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving 3 cars occurred in Standish on Friday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred around 9:14 p.m. at Bonny Eagle Road between Ossipee Trail West and Chicopee Road. A 25-year-old man from Arundel, operating a Scion TC, was...
WPFO
Enfield man dies from injuries after being hit by car in Bangor
BANGOR (WGME) – An Enfield man was hit and killed by a car Friday night while walking on the off-ramp for Exit 184 on I-95. Police say the crash happened in Bangor around 6:18 p.m. Investigators say a sedan struck 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield. Hersey had run out...
