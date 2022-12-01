ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

House Democrat deflects on sick leave not being included in rail deal

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) on Sunday said it was “a national shame” the U.S. does not have guaranteed sick leave pay but avoided a question on not including such a provision in legislation passed last week to avoid a railroad strike. When asked by moderator Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if she was…
TheDailyBeast

The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
The Independent

Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’

Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
CNN

Railway union organizer has a message for Biden

President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
Salon

It would be amazingly dumb for GOP to impeach Biden — so sure, go for it

At the beginning of last week, the general assumption in the Beltway chattering class was that the midterm elections would be a "red wave," leading to Republicans taking over state governments, the Senate and a healthy majority in the House of more than 20 seats. Instead, Tuesday turned out to be an anti-MAGA election. Yes, Republicans will (in all probability) end up with an extremely slim majority in the House, but only thanks to extensive gerrymandering. (Without the Republican pickups enabled by redistricting in Florida and New York, Democrats would have won easily.)
The Independent

Almost twice as many Republicans than Democrats died of Covid, study says

Nearly twice as many Republicans died from Covid-19 than Democrats did, a new study has found. Excess Death Rates for Republicans and Democrats During the Covid-19 Pandemic, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, used death records and voter registration records to determine the political breakdown of those who died during the pandemic.
Washington Examiner

Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities

The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
New York Post

‘Biden blew it’: Railroad workers unions lash out at president

Rail workers unions blasted President Biden Monday after he pressed Congress to force the organized labor groups to accept a tentative agreement in order to avert a strike.  “Joe Biden blew it,” Railroad Workers United Treasurer Hugh Sawyer said in a press release hours after the president told House and Senate leaders one of his top priorities is to stop the looming labor strike. “He had the opportunity to prove his labor-friendly pedigree to millions of workers by simply asking Congress for legislation to end the threat of a national strike on terms more favorable to workers. Sadly, he could not...
