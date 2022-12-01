Read full article on original website
Related
Ro Khanna counters Joe Manchin's pipeline bill by trying to force vote on $15 minimum wage
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., tells TYT he is pushing to attach a $15 federal minimum wage to the annual military spending bill Democrats are working to pass by the end of the year. The move is a direct response...
U.S. Rail Strike More Likely After Workers Reject Biden Deal
We might have a massive work stoppage after all.
Marco Rubio slams Biden's shutting down a rail strike for workers who want more paid sick leave: 'I will not vote to impose a deal that doesn't have the support of the rail workers'
Rail workers are demanding more paid leave, but the agreement Biden wants to pass includes just one day off.
Joe Biden Made A Calculated Decision To Defy His Labor Supporters In An Effort To Prevent A Rail Strike
The White House had no illusions that the decision to ask Congress to force a negotiated labor agreement on railroad operators and workers would be well accepted by all, according to several officials.
House Democrat deflects on sick leave not being included in rail deal
Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) on Sunday said it was “a national shame” the U.S. does not have guaranteed sick leave pay but avoided a question on not including such a provision in legislation passed last week to avoid a railroad strike. When asked by moderator Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if she was…
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Harrison Ford Shames The United States
Promoting his latest film, actor Harrison Ford chastized the United States and praised Greta Thunberg.
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’
Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats
CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
Republican Governor Comes Out Against GOP Leader
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has come out against Republican National Committee leader Ronna McDaniel, saying "I don't know if a party can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs."
Railway union organizer has a message for Biden
President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
Senior Republican House Leader Vows to Have Black Congresswoman Removed from Post
Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota isn’t backing down without a fight after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he was rigorously working to have her removed from her committee post if he is elected Speaker, according to a report released by The Hill. “From the moment I was elected,...
It would be amazingly dumb for GOP to impeach Biden — so sure, go for it
At the beginning of last week, the general assumption in the Beltway chattering class was that the midterm elections would be a "red wave," leading to Republicans taking over state governments, the Senate and a healthy majority in the House of more than 20 seats. Instead, Tuesday turned out to be an anti-MAGA election. Yes, Republicans will (in all probability) end up with an extremely slim majority in the House, but only thanks to extensive gerrymandering. (Without the Republican pickups enabled by redistricting in Florida and New York, Democrats would have won easily.)
Almost twice as many Republicans than Democrats died of Covid, study says
Nearly twice as many Republicans died from Covid-19 than Democrats did, a new study has found. Excess Death Rates for Republicans and Democrats During the Covid-19 Pandemic, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, used death records and voter registration records to determine the political breakdown of those who died during the pandemic.
Joe Manchin will lose in 2024 after supporting Democrats' Trump impeachment 'farce,' says GOP challenger
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., said Wednesday he'll challenge Joe Manchin in 2024, stating that the Democratic senator is "too liberal" for the state. Mooney joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his decision to run for Senate and why he believes Manchin, who is seen as a moderate by many, is actually not a moderate at all.
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley suggested Republicans won't treat Herschel Walker as a "full member of the Senate" if he wins his runoff election. The post Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins appeared first on NewsOne.
Washington Examiner
Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities
The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
Fact Check: Was Joe Biden Caught With Written Instructions at G20?
A photo of Joe Biden taken at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, showed a list of prompts the president was meant to follow.
‘Biden blew it’: Railroad workers unions lash out at president
Rail workers unions blasted President Biden Monday after he pressed Congress to force the organized labor groups to accept a tentative agreement in order to avert a strike. “Joe Biden blew it,” Railroad Workers United Treasurer Hugh Sawyer said in a press release hours after the president told House and Senate leaders one of his top priorities is to stop the looming labor strike. “He had the opportunity to prove his labor-friendly pedigree to millions of workers by simply asking Congress for legislation to end the threat of a national strike on terms more favorable to workers. Sadly, he could not...
CBS News
578K+
Followers
74K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0