7 times NASA's James Webb Space Telescope spotted something Hubble missed
With its infrared gaze, the James Webb Space Telescope can capture galaxies, planets, moons, and auroras that Hubble can't detect.
Moon’s wobble blamed for killing tens of millions of trees on Earth in new scientific discovery
THE Moon destroyed a forest on Earth just by wobbling, according to a new study. The theory solves a mystery from 2015 which involved tens of millions of mangrove trees dying in Australia. The dead trees had made up almost 10% of the forest along northern Australia’s Gulf of Carpentaria....
NASA's Viking 1 may have landed at the site of an ancient Martian megatsunami
Viking 1 made history as the first spacecraft to land on Mars, capturing the first images taken from the ground on the red planet. New research suggests the lander touched down where a Martian megatsunami deposited materials 3.4 billion years ago.
iheart.com
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
US Air Force's new stealth bomber B-21 Raider looks like a chunk from Tetris
The US Air Force is gearing up to release its new stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider - and it looks like a chunk of geometric blocks from the game Tetris.The aircraft will be revealed in Palmdale, California, on Friday (2 December).Created by Northrop Grumman, the aircraft was named in honour of the 80 airmen who carried out the unexpected Doolittle Raid in World War II that changed the course of the war.According to Northop Grumman’s press release, the sixth-generation aircraft will be a part of the “nation’s strategic triad as a visible and flexible deterrent” that will aid national...
Fireball shooting across the sky caught on doorbell camera
A possible meteor was seen shooting across the sky Thursday night along the U.S. East Coast, according to the American Meteor Society. Reports of the fireball started coming in late Thursday night and early Friday morning over Columbus, Ohio. The AMS received nearly 700 reports from people who spotted the meteor shooting across 12 states and Ontario, Canada. According to the AMS fireball event map, people in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan and up into Ontario spotted the shooting star as it crashed across Earth’s atmosphere. People as far south as Tennessee and South Carolina also reported seeing the fireball. Video recorded by doorbell cameras and onlookers showed the bright light moving quickly across the night sky. New reports were still rolling into the AMS as of Friday morning. According to NASA, fireballs are exceptionally bright meteors that can be seen over a vast area. Currently, the Geminid meteor shower is underway until Dec. 24, considered one of the best meteor showers of the year. However, the peak activity, when sky gazers could see up to 120 meteors per hour, doesn’t happen until Dec. 13 and 14. Previous 1 of 2 Next
Meet the 'Crowned Crocodile' as 260 Million-Year-Old Skull Goes on Display
"Seeing the skull in such great condition really helps with being able to visualize how this creature may appear in real life," said photographer Israel Baldago
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
A Huge Satellite Is Now One of the Brightest Objects In the Sky, Astronomers Warn
A huge new satellite, known as BlueWalker 3, has officially become one of the brightest objects in the sky—out-shining all but the brightest of stars—since it was launched into orbit by the space company AST SpaceMobile in September, astronomers say. The shiny glare of the 693-square-foot satellite, as...
Mars discovery reveals the planet’s secrets
Mars might have been hit by its own “dinosaur killer” asteroid that caused a mega-tsunami, according to scientists.An asteroid strike, similar to the Chicxulub impact that wiped out many of the dinosaurs on Earth 66 million years ago – hit the planet in a shallow ocean region and caused water to sweep across the planet.Past research proposed an asteroid or comet impact within an ocean in the Martian northern lowlands may have caused a mega-tsunami approximately 3.4 billion years ago.However, before the new study the location of the crater caused by the impact was unclear.Alexis Rodriguez at the Planetary Science Institute,...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Underestimate Magma Distance That Death Valley's Ubehebe Crater Can Reach During a Volcanic Eruption
Phreatomagmatic eruptions like the one that occurred at Mount Vesuvius, which caused many fatalities and buried the ancient Roman city of Pompeii near what is now in Naples, Italy, around 79 C.E., can also occur at the Ubehebe Crater in Death Valley, California. This is according to a new study,...
Video captures stunning view of fireball blazing through night sky
An incredibly bright meteor was spotted soaring across the dark, clear sky in at least 13 states early Thursday night. Hundreds of people looking up at the night sky on Thursday evening might have caught a glimpse of a fiery object blazing overhead. The streaking fireball turned out to be...
Defense One
Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live
The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
NASA Lists Another "Potentially Hazardous" Asteroid To Fly By Earth On Friday December 2nd
AsteroidPhoto bySebastian Kaulitzki/Science Photo Library/Corbis, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's not big news that NASA keeps its eyes on the skies above us and looks for asteroids that might come close to Earth. NASA and the Joint Propulsion Laboratory use 4.6 million miles as the minimum safe distance for an asteroid to fly by before it's considered potentially hazardous. While they've been developing technology to defend Earth from the effects of an asteroid impact, the world is still a long way from being able to defend against every asteroid out there.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Incredible Story Of Starfish Prime, When The U.S. Detonated A Nuclear Bomb In Space
On July 9, 1962, the Atomic Energy Commission set off a 1.4-megaton thermonuclear warhead in outer space, 240 miles above the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. On a summer night in 1962, the sky above the Pacific Ocean suddenly burst into an array of stunning colors visible from Hawaii to New Zealand. But the gorgeous show was no quirk of nature. It was actually the effect of a high-altitude nuclear bomb test called Starfish Prime.
A company's nuclear fusion rockets could help us escape the Solar System in our lifetime
Nuclear fusion-powered rockets might be nearer than you think. UK rocket company Pulsar Fusion has been awarded funding from the UK Space Agency to help it develop "integrated nuclear fission-based power systems for electric propulsion", a press statement shared with IE via email reveals. They will collaborate with the Universities...
Thrillist
See Mars at Its Closest in the Night Sky Until 2033
Mars is one of the most easily identifiable objects in the night sky. It glows a dirty red and is relatively bright. If you want to go enjoy the red planet, now is a great time. The planet was at its closest to Earth on the night of November 30. However, as Sky and Telescope notes, "for all practical purposes" Mars is just as close to our eyes for around a week before and after November 30. It says, rounded to the nearest tenth of an arcsecond, the planet will show the same diameter from November 28 to December 4. Even after that, before its December 7 opposition, Mars will appear close to the same diameter.
