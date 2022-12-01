ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Indy100

US Air Force's new stealth bomber B-21 Raider looks like a chunk from Tetris

The US Air Force is gearing up to release its new stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider - and it looks like a chunk of geometric blocks from the game Tetris.The aircraft will be revealed in Palmdale, California, on Friday (2 December).Created by Northrop Grumman, the aircraft was named in honour of the 80 airmen who carried out the unexpected Doolittle Raid in World War II that changed the course of the war.According to Northop Grumman’s press release, the sixth-generation aircraft will be a part of the “nation’s strategic triad as a visible and flexible deterrent” that will aid national...
New York Post

Fireball shooting across the sky caught on doorbell camera

A possible meteor was seen shooting across the sky Thursday night along the U.S. East Coast, according to the American Meteor Society. Reports of the fireball started coming in late Thursday night and early Friday morning over Columbus, Ohio. The AMS received nearly 700 reports from people who spotted the meteor shooting across 12 states and Ontario, Canada. According to the AMS fireball event map, people in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan and up into Ontario spotted the shooting star as it crashed across Earth’s atmosphere. People as far south as Tennessee and South Carolina also reported seeing the fireball.  Video recorded by doorbell cameras and onlookers showed the bright light moving quickly across the night sky. New reports were still rolling into the AMS as of Friday morning.  According to NASA, fireballs are exceptionally bright meteors that can be seen over a vast area. Currently, the Geminid meteor shower is underway until Dec. 24, considered one of the best meteor showers of the year. However, the peak activity, when sky gazers could see up to 120 meteors per hour, doesn’t happen until Dec. 13 and 14. Previous 1 of 2 Next
The Independent

Mars discovery reveals the planet’s secrets

Mars might have been hit by its own “dinosaur killer” asteroid that caused a mega-tsunami, according to scientists.An asteroid strike, similar to the Chicxulub impact that wiped out many of the dinosaurs on Earth 66 million years ago – hit the planet in a shallow ocean region and caused water to sweep across the planet.Past research proposed an asteroid or comet impact within an ocean in the Martian northern lowlands may have caused a mega-tsunami approximately 3.4 billion years ago.However, before the new study the location of the crater caused by the impact was unclear.Alexis Rodriguez at the Planetary Science Institute,...
AccuWeather

Video captures stunning view of fireball blazing through night sky

An incredibly bright meteor was spotted soaring across the dark, clear sky in at least 13 states early Thursday night. Hundreds of people looking up at the night sky on Thursday evening might have caught a glimpse of a fiery object blazing overhead. The streaking fireball turned out to be...
Defense One

Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live

The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
Jason Morton

NASA Lists Another "Potentially Hazardous" Asteroid To Fly By Earth On Friday December 2nd

AsteroidPhoto bySebastian Kaulitzki/Science Photo Library/Corbis, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's not big news that NASA keeps its eyes on the skies above us and looks for asteroids that might come close to Earth. NASA and the Joint Propulsion Laboratory use 4.6 million miles as the minimum safe distance for an asteroid to fly by before it's considered potentially hazardous. While they've been developing technology to defend Earth from the effects of an asteroid impact, the world is still a long way from being able to defend against every asteroid out there.
allthatsinteresting.com

The Incredible Story Of Starfish Prime, When The U.S. Detonated A Nuclear Bomb In Space

On July 9, 1962, the Atomic Energy Commission set off a 1.4-megaton thermonuclear warhead in outer space, 240 miles above the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. On a summer night in 1962, the sky above the Pacific Ocean suddenly burst into an array of stunning colors visible from Hawaii to New Zealand. But the gorgeous show was no quirk of nature. It was actually the effect of a high-altitude nuclear bomb test called Starfish Prime.
Thrillist

See Mars at Its Closest in the Night Sky Until 2033

Mars is one of the most easily identifiable objects in the night sky. It glows a dirty red and is relatively bright. If you want to go enjoy the red planet, now is a great time. The planet was at its closest to Earth on the night of November 30. However, as Sky and Telescope notes, "for all practical purposes" Mars is just as close to our eyes for around a week before and after November 30. It says, rounded to the nearest tenth of an arcsecond, the planet will show the same diameter from November 28 to December 4. Even after that, before its December 7 opposition, Mars will appear close to the same diameter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy