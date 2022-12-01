Read full article on original website
Related
NYC charter schools struggling with student enrollment declines, too
Before the pandemic, Principal Laurie Midgette’s Brooklyn charter school maintained a waitlist 300 names deep. But over the past three years, demand has receded, and her school’s enrollment has dropped by 16%. It’s forced her to dial up recruitment efforts, advertising in movie theaters and on bus stops. With more open seats, the school is in the process of enrolling about 35 asylum-seeking students who recently arrived in New York.“This is definitely,...
Religious freedom and LGBTQ rights are clashing in schools and on campuses – and courts are deciding
Disputes over religious freedom and LGBTQ rights in the United States have led to some of the most high-profile judicial controversies – and 2022 is no exception. For example, the Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 5, 2022, about whether a designer can refuse to create wedding websites for same-sex couples; a ruling is likely in late June 2023. Lately, many of these controversies have begun in educational settings, both in K-12 schools and on college campuses. As a professor of education law who often writes about First Amendment issues in schools, I see these cases, which are trying to balance...
Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’
This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.” Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
Right-wing activist plans to protest SI Drag Queen Story Hour, leftist orgs vow to defend
Right-wing activist and painter Scott LoBaido announced his intention to protest a Drag Queen Story Hour event at a Staten Island children’s museum on Saturday.
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
The anti-Semitism of Brooklyn
It has been a busy year for antisemites in Brooklyn. Before we get to them, let us understand a few things about antisemitism. According to the National Jewish Encyclopedia, Moritz Steinschneider coined the term in the year 1860. But it existed long before that. YIVO, the heart of Yiddish in America, lists Steinschneider as a bibliographer, historian, and linguist, a founder of modern Jewish studies. It would be easy to start with the death of Jesus. The Romans hated Jews. Going back to Egypt, one would have to say, but I’m not a historian. I am betting that once there were Jews in evidence, there was antisemitism. The International Alliance on Holocaust Remembrance, as reported by the Jewish News Service, as called on Twitter to adopt its definition of anti-Semitism. Doing so, it says, would give Twitter a yard-stick with which to measure the Jewish and anti-Israel postings that abound on its platform. That definition is: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
Right-wing protesters, some with Proud Boys clothing, picket SI Drag Queen Story Hour
Demonstrators organized by right-wing activist and painter Scott LoBaido picketed a Drag Queen Story Hour event on Saturday afternoon and were met by leftist counter protesters.
cityandstateny.com
Eric Adams is in Qatar. Council members are in Israel. Who's paying?
It’s a tale as old as time – or at least since Abraham Lincoln visited Paris in 1858. Elected officials have long been drawn to different parts of the world for conferences, educational tours, cultural exchanges and pseudo campaign stops, often at the bequest of special interest groups. Over the years, these trips have ranged from wildly controversial to encouraged.
State health commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett to step down from role
NEW YORK — The state health commissioner is stepping down from her position. Dr. Mary Bassett announced Friday that she's stepping down to return to a position at Harvard's medical school. She said chose to make this change now so the next commissioner can be with Gov. Kathy Hochul for a full four years.
newyorkcitynews.net
Mentally ill homeless to be hospitalized, says New York City mayor
NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced a plan to tackle "a crisis we see all around us," by hospitalizing more mentally ill homeless people without their consent. Speaking from City Hall, Democrat Adams said the city had a "moral obligation" to help New...
‘Voters should not be disregarded’: Alvin Bragg reflects on first year as Manhattan’s DA
Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg. Bragg touched on gun violence, Mayor Eric Adams’ mental health plan, the Trump Organization and Lee Zeldin. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Billboard Truck Displays Hateful, Anti-Islamic Messages Targeting NJ Mosques
A truck was seen driving around New Jersey displaying digital billboards featuring hateful messages aimed at Islamic centers — leading a town to take action. An unknown driver took the hate on wheels to two Middlesex County mosques to disturb worshippers on Saturday, the 14th anniversary of an attack on Hindus in Mumbai — India’s largest city — by Pakistani radicals that killed nearly 200. The rationale behind the anti-Islamic perplexed some in the community.
As NYC hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV patients, Sen. Schumer calls for federal aid
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City hospitals are getting overwhelmed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) among children — and the unprecedented surge could become even worse, according to Sen. Charles Schumer (D-New York). RSV is a common virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can...
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
theticker.org
Hochul must harden her stance on crime
Gov. Kathy Hochul won a full term as governor of New York on Nov. 8, prevailing in one of the tightest races the state has seen in decades. If Hochul wants to do better for New Yorkers during her first official term than her incumbency, the Buffalo-raised Democrat needs to harden her stance on crime.
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
NYPD Officer Who Retired For 3 Years Is Now Back To Work Via Silver Star Program From DFTA
In many cases, getting a job by word of mouth is preferable to responding to job advertisements. And Cynthia Murray returned to work after three years of retirement thanks to word-of-mouth from a friend. A retired acquaintance of Murray's informed her of the Silver Stars initiative.
New Jersey Globe
Group wants Black woman to replace Cunningham
A coalition of Black leaders want a Black woman to replace State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City), who is facing significant cognitive health issues and is expected to resign before the end of her current term. “Whoever is picked to replace Senator Cunningham—whether temporary or permanent—must be a Black woman,”...
Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve
ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
Comments / 0