Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Why the Kanas City Chiefs Are No Longer the Juggernaut They Used to Be
Colin Cowherd: “It’s much easier to be the ‘hunter’ than the ‘hunted’ and that’s what Kansas City is now. Kansas City gets every team’s best shot, and they get every coaching staff’s best game plan. Kansas City is the NFL’s most hunted. You’re going to spend the offseason if you’re Cincinnati and you’re Buffalo copying some of their offensive genius, and you’ll spend the offseason defensively drafting and acquiring people that can make their life more miserable. The Chiefs are the standard in the NFL now, and the Bills and Bengals now have the quarterbacks to go toe-to-toe. When the Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill we said they’d still score a bunch of points and they’ll still be very productive but they will miss his lightning, they will not score as quickly, they will not be able to come back from 24-0, or 17-0 down, and Cincinnati and Buffalo now know it. We never questioned whether Kansas City could be smart, brilliant, win, and be productive but they miss Tyreek Hill’s lightning. They feel like a heavyweight fighter that doesn’t quite have the knockout punch they used to; can’t claw back after being beaten in the early rounds like they used to. Instead of Travis Kelce being the no. 2 to Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce is now the no. 1 to Marques Valdez-Scantling and Juju Smith-Schuster. It is not the same. Even as great as the New England dynasty was, they had a 10-year drought and needed a weird Seahawks play call throwing at the one and a half yard line to get that Super Bowl. Now you’ve got Joe Burrow with weapons and Josh Allen with weapons, and what’s scary if you’re the Chiefs is now they’ve got running games and both can keep Mahomes off the field.” (Full Segment Above)
WISDOM TOOTH WONDER: Bengals Fan Captures Hilarious Thoughts On Joe Burrow
Prior to the game in Tennessee, a die-hard Bengals fan had her wisdom teeth removed and recorded her thoughts on the Bengals Super-Star, Joe Burrow. Click the Tweet below to check out the hilarious moment!
Panthers Make Surprising Decision Regarding Baker Mayfield's Future
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly expected to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, which will effectively place him on waivers, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (December 5). "Sources: The #Panthers are expected to release QB Baker Mayfield. He'll hit waivers when it's...
Colin Cowherd Calls Out Cowboys: 'They're Bullies Who Seize on the Weak'
Colin Cowherd: “The Cowboys won 54-19 and everybody in the media is going to lavish them with praise. The Cowboys are always at their best playing the weak or the ‘weakened’, and here came the Colts with an old immobile quarterback, controversy in the organization, and interim head coach; they were a beach ball, and the Cowboys were a Pitbull ready to bounce on it. Do you still trust Mike McCarthy situationally in the playoffs? Or for Dak to have a nine-play drive trailing, and overcoming a pass rush? I don’t. But if you walk into Dallas a little wobbly, they’ll knock you out. They’ve got six or seven elite players and they will play downhill. But for three quarters [vs. Indy], didn’t you ask yourself ‘Colts are bad, they’re on the road, how is this game close??’ Dallas is the schoolyard bully— they seize on the weak and terrified, but when they face top quarterbacks and real pass rushes, when they face playoff teams, or have to go on the road and the margins shrink, that is when I don’t trust Dallas. December and January football gets cold, tight, uncomfortable, coaching matters more, and quarterback play matters more, and right now I feel like there are four teams in this league that feel different… Cincinnati, Buffalo, Kansas City, and Philadelphia. Then there’s San Francisco looking for a quarterback, Minnesota, Miami, and Dallas are just missing something. With Dallas, it’s simple— as you lavish them with praise this morning, haven’t we seen this before? A weak and wobbly team waltzes into Dallas and the Cowboys roll them in a standalone TV game and everybody freaks out. Then in about three weeks they’ll have to go play a playoff team, maybe it’s on the road, it’s uncomfortable, maybe it’s snowing, and they just can’t make the plays late. Take a breath, I think they’re close but I don’t trust them because they have not gotten to an NFC Championship Game in a sport where EVERYBODY, even the Lions are viable. They haven’t gotten there since 1995 so I will believe it when I see it.” (Full Segment Above)
