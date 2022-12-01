Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Breaking: Hoosiers Fall to No. 14 in This Week’s Associated Press Top-25 Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday, Indiana went backward in the Associated Press Top-25 poll for the first time all season. They checked in at No. 14 on Monday in AP's recent poll. Indiana (7-1) had an up-and-down week, getting a convincing...
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The transfer portal officially opened on Dec. 5, signaling the start of a chaotic offseason in college football. Graduate transfers were allowed to enter the portal earlier, and Indiana is expected to undergo significant roster changes after a 4-8 season in 2022. Throughout the offseason, we...
Wichita Eagle
Blue Devil stock on rise, Tar Heels in trouble
Duke basketball went 2-0 last week, picking up its first win over a ranked opponent by beating the still-No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes at home on Wednesday night before tallying its first ACC victory by defeating the unranked Boston College Eagles in Durham on Saturday. And the AP Top 25...
Wichita Eagle
4-year-old dies when her uncle runs red light and collides with SUV, NC police say
A 4-year-old was killed when her uncle ran a red light and collided with an SUV in North Carolina, officials said. The girl’s uncle was seriously hurt in the crash, which sent three people from the SUV to a hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
