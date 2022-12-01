ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Wichita Eagle

Reports: Cincinnati to Hire Louisville’s Scott Satterfield

View the original article to see embedded media. Cincinnati is hiring Louisville coach Scott Satterfield to be the program’s newest coach, according to Keith Jenkins of Enquirer Sports. ESPN’s Pete Thamel confirmed the news and reported that Satterfield agreed to a six-year deal Sunday night. An official announcement is expected to be made Monday.
Wichita Eagle

Former Louisville WR Dez Fitzpatrick Blasts Scott Satterfield

View the original article to see embedded media. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield left the Cardinals football program to take the vacant position at Cincinnati, the Bearcats announced Monday morning. Satterfield, who entered 2022 squarely on the hot seat, led the Cardinals to a 7–5 record and a berth in the...
Wichita Eagle

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, Athletic Director Mike Bobinski Respond to Louisville Opening

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With news of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield leaving to take the job at Cincinnati, rumors began to swirl because of Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's ties to the Cardinals' program. Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski held a press conference Monday morning to discuss...

