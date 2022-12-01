ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 face drug, child abuse charges following Benton Harbor drug busts

By FOX 17
 4 days ago
A man and woman are in custody following a pair of drug busts in Benton Harbor last month.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET), the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted two search warrants on Nov. 8.

We’re told the first warrant was executed at an apartment near Britain Avenue and Ninth Street, followed by the other at a home near Britain Avenue and 11 th Street.

A total of 300 grams of fentanyl, 48 grams of crack-cocaine, 446 grams of cocaine, 8 methamphetamine tablets and 2,000 grams of crystal meth were confiscated from both residents, according to MSP.

Authorities say they also recovered a handgun, ammo and drug trafficking evidence.

MSP says a 34-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both Benton Harbor residents, were apprehended and taken to the Berrien County Jail. They both face charges related to possession with intention of delivering the aforementioned substances, felony firearms and fourth-degree child abuse.

We’re told the male suspect also faces a number of other felony charges.

Those with information related to this story are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 269-982-8664.

