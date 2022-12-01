Lehigh Acres Firefighters raise money for Pink Heals

Lehigh Acres Fire Department raised thousands of dollars for this year's Pink Heals fundraiser.

They held a 2022 Breast Cancer Awareness shirt fundraiser to raise money for the organization.

Firefighters along with community members purchased a shirt.

They raised a total of $4,439.67.

The Pink Heals National Tour operates by the sale of merchandise, gifts, local sponsorship, and in-kind donations to maintain our vehicles, buy gas, and travel across the country and the world to visit individuals and share the program.

The National Tour drivers volunteer up to 21 days at a time to drive pink fire trucks and police cars across America and deliver the Pink Heals Program directly to communities.

