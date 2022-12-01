ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Tems And Wizkid Top Billboard’s Year-End Afrobeats Charts For 2022

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36r7vf_0jU4oQp100

Tems and Wizkid have landed the top spots on Billboard ‘s inaugural year-end charts for Afrobeats artists and songs, further establishing the pair as trailblazers within the genre. The Grammy Award-nominated songstress was listed at No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Artists ranking, while she and Wizkid shared pole-position on the publication’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for their collaborative hit “Essence.”

In addition to “Essence,” Tems landed three more entries on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, including “Free Mind” (No. 4), “Higher” (No. 7), and “Found,” featuring Brent Faiyaz (No. 10). Falling behind her on the Afrobeats Artists chart is Burna Boy , who finished second after having 27 songs chart during 2022 alone, the most of any Afrobeat artist. Rounding out the Top 5 is CKay , Wizkid, and Asake .

More from VIBE.com

According to Billboard , the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart launched April 2, 2022 and ranks the 50 most popular Afrobeats songs in the U.S., ranked by a weighted formula incorporating official streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of leading audio and video music services, plus download sales from top music retailers, as compiled by Luminate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYw6y_0jU4oQp100
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 29: Tems performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Tems has been enjoying a breakout year , which saw the Nigerian-born singer/songwriter broadening her fanbase through solo hits in collaborations. Earlier this year, she topped the Billboard Hot 100 with her appearance on Future’s single “Wait for U” featuring Drake, while the aforementioned “Essence” was the first Nigerian song in history to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Global Music Performance.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Bad Bunny Named Spotify’s Most-Streamed Global Artist For Third Straight Year

Bad Bunny’s status as an international phenomenon has been further validated after being named the most-streamed global artist on Spotify for the third consecutive year, making him the first artist to achieve that feat. The 28-year-old’s fourth solo studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, played a huge role in his retaining that title, as it tallied more than 18.5 billion streams on the platform. Rounding out the Top 5 global artists lists was Taylor Swift at No. 2, Drake in third, The Weeknd coming in fourth, and BTS landing in the fifth spot. More from VIBE.comSpotify Users Create Algorithm Based...
Vibe

Latto Named Top New Artist Of 2022 On Billboard Charts

Latto has been named the Top New Artist of 2022 — including all genres — according to Billboard charts. The 23-year-old rapper also claimed the title of Top New R&B/Hip-Hop Artist. Her breakthrough track “Big Energy” also came out on top. The nostalgic song ranked No. 1 on the year-end R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales, Rap Digital Song Sales, and Rhythmic Airplay Songs recaps.More from VIBE.comLatto Teases New GloRilla CollaborationYung Joc Believes Female Rap Dominance Will Slow In 2023Tems And Wizkid Top Billboard's Year-End Afrobeats Charts For 2022 As Top New Artist, the self-proclaimed Queen Of Da Souf follows in the footsteps of some of music’s biggest names. Pop...
Vibe

Nas And 21 Savage Link For New Song, Ending Relevance Debates

Nas and 21 Savage have put the relevancy comments to bed with the release of a new song. On Tuesday night (Nov. 29), the two men took to their Instagram accounts to give an update regarding Savage’s comments about the Queens rapper’s relevancy. To fans’ surprise, the update would be a new three-minute song called “One Mic, One Gun.”  “Nas x 21 Savage TONIGHT Only way we moving is with love, respect, and unity,” Esco typed in his caption as he revealed the new song’s cover art. “The foundational principles of Hip-Hop. Excited to collaborate with my young brother, and I...
Vibe

Future Releases Travis Scott-Directed “712PM” Music Video

Future has unleashed his latest music video for “712PM,” which finds Travis Scott putting on his director’s hat, helping create a riveting clip that captures his collaborator basking in his rockstar status. Draped in a fur and standing in front of flames, the Atlanta native can be seen holding court over a crowd of raving fans in between shots of him maneuvering through the streets in luxury whips. Arriving to the venue while greeted by a mob of flashing lights and screaming admirers, Pluto makes his way to various spots, turning the outback into his personal strip club prior to...
Vibe

2Pac’s ‘Greatest Hits’ Album Clocks 450 Weeks On Billboard 200 Charts

2Pac’s legacy continues to live on. According to the official Twitter account for the Billboard charts, Tupac Shakur’s Greatest Hits has become the fourth longest-charting rap album of all-time, spending 450 weeks on the Billboard 200.  The compilation album sits at No.94 this week, sliding 14 spots from its No.80 position last week. More from VIBE.comGeorge "Papa G" Pryce, Former Death Row Publicist, Dead2Pac's Stepfather Mutulu Shakur Granted Compassionate Prison ReleaseJeezy Says Tupac's Music Was His "Bible" During Childhood With another week spent on the coveted chart, the rap revolutionary’s Greatest Hits sits behind Drake’s Take Care (508 weeks), Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city...
Vibe

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce on Saturday (Nov 26). In a sentimental Instagram video, Cori can be seen surprisingly walking into her future with her husband-to-be as her mother, father and onlookers recorded the beautiful moment. Met by Wayne on one knee — in matching pink fuzzy sweatsuits — the two embraced each other in solitude. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf LineMount Westmore Go Black Ops In "Free Game" Music VideoSnoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Cori captioned the clip of...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Vibe

Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release

With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
Vibe

Tems Says “I Am Not Your Christian Savior” In Defense Of Sexy Photoshoot

Tems is defending photos from her recent Dazed magazine feature thanks to their risqué nature. In the fearless fashion mag’s The Beautiful Issue, the Nigerian singer took a few snaps in fishnets and other sexy apparel that has raised eyebrows among her more conservative fans. More from VIBE.comTems Says Rihanna Told Her To Stop Being So HumbleDoja Cat Feels "Beautiful, Fresh, And Sexy" With New Bald Look2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know In a series of Tweets on Tuesday (Nov. 29), the 27-year-old let critics know that her morals are not determined by the photos she takes and that...
Vibe

Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music

Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
Vibe

50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO

50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
Vibe

Patti LaBelle, Queen Latifah, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, And Yolanda Adams Perform At 2022 TheGrio Awards

Fans have Bryon Allen to thank for one of 2022’s top moments in music and award show history. At this year’s TheGrio Awards, which aired on CBS this past Saturday (Nov. 26), Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, Queen Latifah and Patti LaBelle tore down the house with a powerful joint performance of Karyn White’s 1989 classic, “Superwoman.” As Fantasia began, Patti chimed in, “You better sing!” The women took turns flexing their range as the audience remained completely captivated. More from VIBE.comToni Braxton Reveals Which Rapper Wants Her To Sing At Their WeddingBig Daddy Kane And Queen Latifah Face Off...
Vibe

Bobby Brown “Don’t Know Nothing About” Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic

On Thursday (Dec. 1) TMZ caught up with R&B legend Bobby Brown to see what he’s been up to musically, and to ask him about his involvement in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic premiering on Christmas Day. Brown, 53, did confirm that his iconic R&B group New Edition would be headed back on tour in March 2023, but as far as his late ex-wife’s biopic? He has nothing to do with that.More from VIBE.comBobby Brown To Share Personal And Career Life In Upcoming A&E Biography And DocuseriesWhitney Houston Defends Her Blackness In 'I Wanna Dance...
Vibe

Bow Wow Says Chris Brown Is The “Only Friend I Have In This Industry”

Bow Wow and Chris Brown’s bromance dates back to the brink of the millennium; when teenage girls were begging their parents to buy them Word Up! magazines and Scream Tour tickets. Years after Bow and Brown’s last collaborative effort “Aint Thinkin’ Bout You,” the two reunited backstage on the last stop of the 2022 Millennium Tour in Oakland, Calif. on Sunday (Nov. 27). Reportedly, Brown showed up as a special guest to watch the show, which also included performances from Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, Day 26, Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchize Boyz, Crime Mob, Sammie, Chingy, Travis Porter,...
Vibe

Clarence Gilyard Jr., Famed Actor, Dead At 66

Clarence Gilyard Jr., best known for his roles in Die Hard, Top Gun, and Walker, Texas Ranger, has died at the age of 66. News of his tragic passing was confirmed by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), where he worked as a film and theatre professor for the College of Fine Arts. A cause of death has not been revealed.More from VIBE.com'Flashdance' And 'Fame' Singer Irene Cara Dead at 63Jonathan "Hovain" Hylton, Hip-Hop Manager, Has DiedB. Smyth, R&B Singer, Dead At 28 From Respiratory Failure “It is with profound sadness that I share this news,” said Dean Nancy J....
Vibe

2Pac Is Drake’s Most Listened To Artist Of 2022

Spotify’s annual Wrap Up campaign has revealed that 2Pac is the artist Drake listened to the most in 2022. According to the streaming platform, the Toronto native spent a total of 246 minutes listening to ‘Pac’s music this year and ranks among the late rap star’s biggest segment of fans, according to those metrics. News of the 6 God keeping Pac at the top of his rotation may be surprising to some, as he’s been far more vocal regarding other influences throughout the years. One example is Jay-Z, comparing his love for Hov to his admiration of Pac on his 2009...
Vibe

Chinx’s Estate Releases Posthumous LP ‘Chinx Drugs 6’ Ahead Of His 39th Birthday

The legacy of the late Queens rapper Chinx is being kept alive with a batch of new music just for his fans. On Friday (Dec. 2), the Coke Boys rapper’s estate officially released his first posthumous album Chinx Drugz 6. The release surfaces two days ahead of what would’ve been Chinx’s 39th birthday (Dec. 4).More from VIBE.comMetro Boomin, Latto, GloRilla, Babyface Ray, And More Drop New Music Friday ReleasesChinx Drugz's Label Announces Posthumous Album 'CR6'Two Arrests Made Surrounding Murder Of Chinx Drugz According to a press release obtained by VIBE, the 12-track project includes songs that display the same “intensity and passion”...
Vibe

Latto Teases New GloRilla Collaboration

GloRilla and Latto are delivering their holiday gifts early, as the two have teased their new collaborative effort slated to release on Friday (Dec. 2). “FRIDAY!! @gloTheofficial [twins emoji],” an excited Latto tweeted with a photo of the two rappers on Tuesday (Nov. 29).More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowSaucy Santana Says "Bop Bop" When He Steps On The Scene In New VideoCardi B Responds To Critics Looking For Sophomore Album: "I DO THINGS ON MY TIME, MY WAY" The two last worked together on Glo’s “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” remix, which also featured JT and preceded the Memphis rapper’s...
Vibe

Amber Riley Makes Television History After ‘The Masked Singer’ Win

Amber Riley was crowned the winner and revealed as the talent behind the golden harp mask in season eight finale of The Masked Singer on Wednesday night (Nov. 30). “This has been such an amazing experience,” the 36-year-old multihyphenate explained to host Nick Cannon as the audience delivered a standing ovation.More from VIBE.comAlfonso Ribeiro Joins Tyra Banks As New Hosts Of 'Dancing With The Stars'Mary J. Blige Graces TIME100 Cover As One Of 2022's Most Influential PeopleKid 'N Play, 112, Carl Thomas, Amber Riley, And More To Perform At Black Music Honors “Just to be able to come out here and be completely...
Vibe

Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State University After Inking $30M Deal With Univ. Of Colorado

Deion Sanders will leave Jackson State University once the season is completed and become the head coach at the University of Colorado, news that was confirmed on Saturday (Dec. 3) by Sanders himself. The 55-year-old has reportedly inked an offer sheet that includes a five-year contract worth $29.5 million before bonuses and incentives. He will also receive an additional $5 million salary pool to hire his assistants and any support staff upon his arrival at CU. More from VIBE.comCollegiate Football Recruit Loses Scholarship For Rapping N-Word On CameraUniversity Of Virginia Suspect Was "Picked On" Before Shooting, His Father ClaimsAngelina Jolie...
Vibe

Vibe

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy