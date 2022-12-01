Madison County Treasurer Reminds Taxpayers That Final Installment Of Their Tax Bill Is Due Soon

Read full article on original website
KYTV
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
Illinois Business Journal
East St. Louis mayor receives 32-foot air boost from Ameren Illinois
Ameren Illinois provides lift to East St. Louis Mayor Eastern to light star on top of city’s Christmas tree. Ameren Illinois gave East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III a major boost on Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2022, by providing a lift up in one of its double bucket trucks to light the star on top of the city’s 32-foot Christmas tree. The celebration took place on-site from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at East St. Louis City Hall, 301 Riverpark Dr., officially kicking off the holiday season in the City of East St. Louis.
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
St. Louis' water department losing millions as city government doesn't pay for water
(The Center Square) – The City of St. Louis can’t adequately maintain its water distribution system due to insufficient utility revenues, according to a report by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report found that needed repairs and improvements to the city’s water system are being deferred while...
vandaliaradio.com
Fayette County Board Approves Republican Nomination, Mathis Sworn in as New States Attorney
The Fayette County Board held a special meeting on Friday evening to address two pertinent items with one resulting in the swearing in of a new county official. Earlier Friday afternoon, Fayette County State’s Attorney Josh Morrison was sworn into his new position as Resident Circuit Judge of Fayette County, leaving a vacancy for State’s Attorney. After a meeting of the Republican party earlier this week, a recommendation was made to the county board to appoint Brenda Mathis, a former Assistant State’s Attorney and current Public Defender for the county, to fill Morrison’s vacancy for the term lasting until November 30, 2024. To begin the meeting, the floor was opened for public comment and retiring Resident Circuit Judge Don Sheafor addressed the board, speaking of his experiences with Mathis and giving an endorsement for the board to approve her as the next State’s Attorney. Current Fayette County Coroner Dave Harris then also relayed his experiences with Mathis and gave his own endorsement for Mathis as well. The meeting then moved to new business as board Vice-Chairman Jake Harris opened the floor for a motion to approve the appointment of Mathis and a motion was made by board member Matt Hall and seconded by board member Doug Knebel. The nine board members in attendance including Harris, Hall, Knebel, Joe Wills, Ashley Towler, Mack Payne, Glenda Bartels, James Wehrle and Merrell Collins unanimously approved the motion and approving the appointment of Mathis. The board then moved to the second new business item on the agenda and unanimously approved that item as well for the County Employee Health Insurance for 2023.
edglentoday.com
Letter To The Editor: Edwardsville School District 7 Should Maintain Midway and Hamel As Separate Schools
District 7 is considering consolidating Midway and Hamel elementary schools at Hamel, potentially serving K-2 students across more than 50 square miles. Students would face unreasonable bus rides. Recent research found that students with rides greater than 45 minutes had worse attendance and outcomes. With current (long) ride times in the northern schools, we must expect even more unfair ride times.
advantagenews.com
IDOT Godfrey roundabout meeting today
The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold an informational open house meeting today (Mon) on the Godfrey Roundabout project. The plan as it stands now is to move forward with a complete closure of Delmar Avenue in the area of Pierce Lane where double-roundabouts will be created. There have been some recent concerns about the plan, but IDOT says the wheels are already in motion.
stlpublicradio.org
Lawsuit over chronic flooding in Cahokia Heights moves forward
A federal judge has denied four motions to dismiss a 2021 lawsuit brought by residents in Cahokia Heights that alleges the local government mismanaged the sewer utility, failing to ensure basic sewage and stormwater services and causing repeated flooding. The November order from U.S. District Judge David W. Dugan found...
New Robertson Fire District board members fires and sues fire chief, union
The newly elected Robertson Fire District Board of Directors fired the fire chief and decided to sue the chief and the union.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Judge Tony Cardona resigns
(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Judge Troy Cardona has submitted his resignation as 23rd Judicial Circuit Associate Judge in Division 6. Cardona says it seemed like a perfect time to step away. My MO Info · KJ120222H. His final day in the courtroom will be at the end of January.
State lawmakers reveal new push to rescind local control of St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday filed a series of bills that would rescind local control of the city of St. Louis' police department, returning power to a state-run board, a move the local union representing officers says it supports. Four sponsors so far have filed bills for...
KMOV
St. Louis City opens 24 hour warming shelters; St. Louis County offering services but experiencing difficulties
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Temperatures in the Metro are starting to drop, leaving concerns for those living on the streets. The City of St. Louis launched winter operations Thursday to help support unhoused neighbors during the winter season. The city’s Department of Human Services will continue to collaborate throughout the...
KMOV
St. Clair Co. 911 now has access to public transit surveillance cameras; intervened in domestic dispute
METRO EAST (KMOV) - St. Clair County 911 dispatch centers are now integrated with Metro Transit surveillance cameras. About two months ago, Metro Transit officials integrated its surveillance system with all four St. Clair County 911 dispatch centers to improve safety on Metro public transportation. Metro already has trained staff...
mymoinfo.com
Influenza season getting worse in Missouri
(Jefferson County) Influenza season is here, and it’s already a busier start to the flu season than we’ve seen in years past. Dr. Chandra Dommaraju is an infectious disease specialist at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. We asked him what he is seeing with the number of flu patients at the hospital.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man receives nearly 3-year sentence for stealing from St. Louis company
Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Kent pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to wire...
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man sentenced to four years for stealing from investors
Harish Sunkara, 51, of Fenton has been sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to repay $1,271,800 he stole from investors by lying about an agreement between his IT company, Pace Solutions, and a Texas airport, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Sunkara pleaded guilty to two counts of...
ALDI celebrates reopening of Fenton store
Grocery shoppers will soon to enjoy a revamped ALDI store in south St. Louis County.
wdbr.com
3 cited for Scott’s Law violations
Tuesday, The Illinois State Police issued citations for three separate traffic crashes involving move over law violations. Two of the three crashes involved Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles. The first crash occurred in Fayette county. The second crash occurred on Interstate 94 in Cook county and the third crash involved...
KSDK
St. Louis Area Food Bank Share the Holidays
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Area Foodbank supports over 20 counties by way of distributing food to those in need through their network of partner agencies. Year in and year out the non-profit is looking for volunteers, donations, and much more from the community in order to keep their mission alive.
