Read full article on original website
Related
hookedtobooks.com
The Complete List of Allison Brennan Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Allison Brennan is the American author behind numerous bestselling thrillers. Her writing career began in 2005 with her debut novel, The...
bookriot.com
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
Stale heir: Legacy of Kennedy greatness ‘thins out’ through generations
Months after presidential candidate Robert Kennedy was assassinated in 1968, his family stood on the lawn of their compound in McLean, Virginia, to announce the creation of a foundation that would honor the commitment of the former attorney general to “work towards a more just and peaceful world.” But those lofty goals have lately been called into question with the controversial decision by Kennedy’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy, to award one of the foundation’s annual Ripple of Hope Awards to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at a Dec. 6 gala. According to the foundation, the couple is receiving the distinction for exposing...
bookriot.com
The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022
I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
Need More Murder In Your Life? 15 True Crime Books for Fans of All Things Macabre
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Let’s be honest, we all have a morbid curiosity when it comes to famous murders. The non-fiction genre has been around for centuries, first appearing on the scene way back in the 1600s, but the narrative style of true crime really took off in the 1960s with Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood. Since then, books that examine actual crimes (most popularly, homicide cases) have become an enduring genre in the entertainment world. We are currently in the golden age of true crime...
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
If you’re looking to keep up with the biggest, buzziest, bestselling books of the moment, it can be surprisingly difficult to know what they are. The books everyone is talking about may not be the ones everyone is buying, and every bestseller list uses its own data — Amazon isn’t sharing theirs with anyone else — and their own criteria. So which titles really are the bestsellers of the moment?
Comments / 0