CBS Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach

Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 13: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Colts vs Cowboys on SNF

Week 13 on Sunday Night Football features a showdown between Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. December is here and Week 13 means that we’re officially thinking about the NFL playoff picture, and who will be in contention for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, this February. Here’s how things stand in the playoff picture heading into the weekend:
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Deshaun Watson Receives Boos and Cheers in Houston During Browns Debut

Deshaun Watson receives boos and cheers in Houston during Browns debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Deshaun Watson returned to a familiar NFL field on Sunday for his first regular season game in 700 days. The Cleveland Browns quarterback made his team debut on the road against his former...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PSU recruiting: Transfer receiver has Penn State in his top 5

Penn State will be heading to the Rose Bowl to take on Utah to start off the new year. After that, it’s the offseason, and when it comes to the transfer portal, James Franklin is no stranger to that. The past two offseasons, the Nittany Lions have utilized the transfer portal and have found great benefits from it. Last season, they brought in Temple transfer defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, who went on to be a second-round draft pick to Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 draft. This season, they brought in Maryland defensive lineman Chop Robinson, Western Kentucky wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley and...
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be working out for teams

Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making the rounds in advance of signing his next contract. And if anyone wants to do a little due diligence before making a commitment, that’s not going to happen. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that OBJ isn’t working out for the teams...
FOX Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes heat up as WR visits teams

The recruiting battle for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be down to the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Beckham Jr., who suffered a torn ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, has not been willing to work out for teams, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday.

