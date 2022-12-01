Read full article on original website
Related
Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott benched for disciplinary reasons
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Cowboys 'Uncomfortable' with Signing OBJ? What Jerry Means
“I’d probably do something uncomfortable with him. I could possibly do something uncomfortable with him. I’m going to have to because he’s coming back from an injury.” - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on OBJ ... but what does that statement mean?
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
Herschel Walker isn't the only pro-footballer-turned-politician. Here are 17 others who've tossed the pigskin into the political arena.
Republican Herschel Walker, a former NFL star, is locked in a close battle with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to represent Georgia.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Cowboys ‘Favorite’ to Sign OBJ, But Jerry Won’t Keep WR from ‘Leaving the Star’
Dallas as “the favorite”? We still say “maybe,” in large part because we know some inside team HQ are disappointed about OBJ not planning to actually work out on the field.
Dallas Cowboys LOOK: Micah Parsons Pregame Tribute to Injured Bills Star Von Miller
Cowboys star Micah Parsons - a rightful heir to the crown as an all-time elite pass-rusher and player - showed up on the field here in Arlington wearing a Von Miller tribute t-shirt.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys is Troy Aikman Prediction - Here's Why
“I think it happens,'' Cowboys legend Aikman says of OBJ to Dallas. "If I was betting, I would bet virtually everything I have on it.”
NBC Sports
2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 13: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Colts vs Cowboys on SNF
Week 13 on Sunday Night Football features a showdown between Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. December is here and Week 13 means that we’re officially thinking about the NFL playoff picture, and who will be in contention for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, this February. Here’s how things stand in the playoff picture heading into the weekend:
OBJ Visiting Buffalo: 1 Big Problem Before Bills 'Put A Ring On It'
Are the Buffalo Bills and the other suitors for the services of Odell Beckham Jr. so excited to get to the honeymoon that they aren't thinking clearly about the marriage?
Cowboys New OBJ Problem: OBJ Will Fly - But Not Run?
Wait a minute: Odell Beckham Jr.'s visits do not include workouts? For the Dallas Cowboys, that's a problem - or at least, should be.
Report: Colorado Offered Deion Sanders Over $5 Mill per Year
The Pac-12 program has made a significant offer to Jackson State’s coach, according to a local report.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Deshaun Watson Receives Boos and Cheers in Houston During Browns Debut
Deshaun Watson receives boos and cheers in Houston during Browns debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Deshaun Watson returned to a familiar NFL field on Sunday for his first regular season game in 700 days. The Cleveland Browns quarterback made his team debut on the road against his former...
Deion Sanders Becomes First MLB Player to Coach Colorado Buffaloes Football
Saturday night, the University of Colorado Boulder announced the hire of its new head football coach, Deion Sanders. Sanders is the first Major League Baseball player to be named the head coach of Colorado's football program.
How Luka Doncic's Mavs Could Help Cowboys Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Mavericks will factor into the Cowboys' ongoing pursuit to recruit NFL star Odell Beckhman Jr. to sign with them.
PSU recruiting: Transfer receiver has Penn State in his top 5
Penn State will be heading to the Rose Bowl to take on Utah to start off the new year. After that, it’s the offseason, and when it comes to the transfer portal, James Franklin is no stranger to that. The past two offseasons, the Nittany Lions have utilized the transfer portal and have found great benefits from it. Last season, they brought in Temple transfer defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, who went on to be a second-round draft pick to Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 draft. This season, they brought in Maryland defensive lineman Chop Robinson, Western Kentucky wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley and...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be working out for teams
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making the rounds in advance of signing his next contract. And if anyone wants to do a little due diligence before making a commitment, that’s not going to happen. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that OBJ isn’t working out for the teams...
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit: OBJ Gets 'Fully Loaded' Message from Cowboys QB Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says that in preparing for a Super Bowl run, the team needs all the weapons it can get ... as Odell Beckham Jr. prepares to visit.
OBJ to Cowboys 3-Step Visit Plan Includes Luka & Dak
A Monday night in downtown Dallas with the fellas to take in Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavs against Chris Paul and the visiting Phoenix Suns is part of the Cowboys' OBJ visit plan.
FOX Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes heat up as WR visits teams
The recruiting battle for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be down to the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Beckham Jr., who suffered a torn ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, has not been willing to work out for teams, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday.
Comments / 0