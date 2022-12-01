Penn State will be heading to the Rose Bowl to take on Utah to start off the new year. After that, it’s the offseason, and when it comes to the transfer portal, James Franklin is no stranger to that. The past two offseasons, the Nittany Lions have utilized the transfer portal and have found great benefits from it. Last season, they brought in Temple transfer defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, who went on to be a second-round draft pick to Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 draft. This season, they brought in Maryland defensive lineman Chop Robinson, Western Kentucky wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley and...

19 MINUTES AGO