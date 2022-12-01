ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Comments / 2

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls Mayor Wants To Buy Your Family Lunch!

It's the season of giving all across the Sioux Empire, and everyone is feeling the generous spirit including Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, Mayor TenHaken shared with his Facebook followers that he recognizes members of the community may have experienced a tough year. That's why he wants to help make their holiday season a little brighter and invite them to lunch with him.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Open Letter to Sioux Falls Drivers during Winter Months

Attention Sioux Falls drivers, it's wintertime again, please do not overdrive the road conditions!. A reminder that definitely needed to be said to several people throughout the Sioux Empire on Tuesday as they failed to heed safe driving practices after Sioux Falls experienced its first significant snowfall of the 2022-2023 winter weather season.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

CHS Talks New Products and Fertility at NAFB Convention

It's convention time for the National Farm Broadcasters Association and we're down in Kansas City, Missouri catching up with the leaders in the ag industry. Tim Swanson, CHS Agronomist spoke to us about fertility and some of the new and exciting products CHS has to offer. Take a listen below:
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Empire On Tap 2023 – Tickets are On-Sale NOW

Sioux Empire On Tap is back for 2023. They will be pouring up good times and great beer at the Sioux Falls Convention Center at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Sioux Empire On Tap tickets are on sale now. Just in time to make great...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How Do Minnesota & South Dakota Rank In Helping Stranded Drivers?

When the next snowstorm is expected to impact the Sioux Falls area, will you be prepared? If you become stranded, what are the chances someone will stop and help you?. First of all, you should already know that living in South Dakota you're surrounded by friendly empathetic neighbors. And in most situations, you never have to question if they will do the right thing.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls Ranks High on Best College Towns List

In an attempt to give students heading to college an idea of the kind of environment they're entering, Wallet Hub has done an extensive comparison of over 400 cities and towns. When all the numbers and statistics were done being crunched, Sioux Falls came in 37th out of 151 midsize...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy