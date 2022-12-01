Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 briefing: will Morocco be the first to spring a surprise?
After the celebration of countries from the Asian, African and Concacaf regions making it to the knockout stages, Morocco offer the final hope of a country from outside Europe and South America reaching the quarter finals. USA, Australia, Senegal, Japan and South Korea have already had their exit visas stamped at airport security, leaving Walid Regragui’s side as the last ones standing.
KTVZ
Football world wishes Pelé well as the Brazilian star remains in stable condition
Past and present soccer stars have been wishing Pelé well on social media as the Brazilian great’s health condition remains stable, according to a hospital statement on Saturday. “He [Pelé] has shown good response to the respiratory infection care, not showing any worsening of his condition in the...
