NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield Is Leaving Salesforce Two Years After Deal Was Announced

Salesforce said Monday that Stewart Butterfield, who joined the company through the Slack acquisition, is leaving the company. Salesforce bought Slack for about $27 billion in a deal that closed in mid-2021. Butterfield's departure comes just after Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor stepped down last week. Salesforce said Monday that Slack...
North Face Owner VF Corp. Falls 10% After Guidance Cut, CEO Steps Down

VF Corporation on Monday lowered its revenue and earnings expectations for the second half of its fiscal year. The company owns brands such as The North Face and Timberland. CEO and Chairman Steve Rendle is stepping down. VF Corporation, owner of The North Face and Timberland, on Monday lowered its...
Op-Ed: FTX Crash Shows Cryptocurrency Market Needs Bank-Like Regulation

Rob Nichols is the president and CEO of the American Bankers Association and Dennis Kelleher is president and CEO of Better Markets, a Washington-based nonprofit that promotes financial markets reform. The recent turmoil in the trillion-dollar crypto sector, including FTX's sudden liquidity crisis and spectacular collapse, has updated the concept...
An Uphill Battle Could Await Activist Trian as the Firm Snaps Up a Stake in Disney

Company: Walt Disney (DIS) Business: Disney is one of the most iconic entertainment companies globally. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Disney engages in film and TV content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks and studios.
Amazon's Cloud Unit Faces Cost-Sensitive Customers as Economic Fears Mount

With interest rates rising and corporate earnings taking a hit, some companies are looking for ways to cut back on their cloud spending. Amazon Web Services and its partners highlighted ways for companies to get more out of their cloud spending at the AWS Reinvent conference in Las Vegas this week.

