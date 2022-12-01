Read full article on original website
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield Is Leaving Salesforce Two Years After Deal Was Announced
Salesforce said Monday that Stewart Butterfield, who joined the company through the Slack acquisition, is leaving the company. Salesforce bought Slack for about $27 billion in a deal that closed in mid-2021. Butterfield's departure comes just after Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor stepped down last week. Salesforce said Monday that Slack...
North Face Owner VF Corp. Falls 10% After Guidance Cut, CEO Steps Down
VF Corporation on Monday lowered its revenue and earnings expectations for the second half of its fiscal year. The company owns brands such as The North Face and Timberland. CEO and Chairman Steve Rendle is stepping down. VF Corporation, owner of The North Face and Timberland, on Monday lowered its...
Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin Will Reach $250,000 Next Year Despite FTX Collapse: ‘The Dam Is About to Break'
Draper previously predicted that bitcoin would top $250,000 by the end of 2022. He told CNBC that $250,000 "is still my number" despite the digital coin's more than 60% drop this year. The venture capitalist is extending his prediction by six months. Venture capitalist Tim Draper thinks bitcoin will hit...
CEO economic outlook tumbles to two-year low
Slower hiring. Weaker spending. And softer growth. That's what America's CEOs are bracing for as the economy heads into 2023 facing a series of obstacles.
Stocks slide amid resilient economy
U.S. stocks fell Monday after the latest economic reports showed growth continuing at a hotter-than-expected rate.
Op-Ed: FTX Crash Shows Cryptocurrency Market Needs Bank-Like Regulation
Rob Nichols is the president and CEO of the American Bankers Association and Dennis Kelleher is president and CEO of Better Markets, a Washington-based nonprofit that promotes financial markets reform. The recent turmoil in the trillion-dollar crypto sector, including FTX's sudden liquidity crisis and spectacular collapse, has updated the concept...
An Uphill Battle Could Await Activist Trian as the Firm Snaps Up a Stake in Disney
Company: Walt Disney (DIS) Business: Disney is one of the most iconic entertainment companies globally. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Disney engages in film and TV content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks and studios.
Renewing a Year-End Tradition, Companies Are Throwing Holiday Parties Again to Bring Employees Back Together
In-person holiday parties are on the rise as 42% of companies say they plan an end-of-year gathering, according to a new survey. As many employees continue to work remotely, firms view parties as a good way to bring people together again. Given layoffs and economic uncertainty, some business leaders are...
Amazon's Cloud Unit Faces Cost-Sensitive Customers as Economic Fears Mount
With interest rates rising and corporate earnings taking a hit, some companies are looking for ways to cut back on their cloud spending. Amazon Web Services and its partners highlighted ways for companies to get more out of their cloud spending at the AWS Reinvent conference in Las Vegas this week.
