‘Puppypalooza’ to be hosted at new adoption center over the weekend; Adoption fees drop $100

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
CINCINNATI — For the first time ever, Cincinnati Animal CARE will reduce adoption fees for puppies at the new Pet Adoption Center, according to a spokesperson with Cincinnati Animal CARE.

Cincinnati Animal CARE (CAC) is hosting ‘Puppypalooza’ on Dec. 3rd through Dec. 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Pet Adoption Center (PAC) located inside the Lowe’s shopping center, the spokesperson said.

Adoption fees will drop $100 from the typical price of $200 in hopes of finding homes for the dozens of puppies that entered the shelter in the last month, the spokesperson said in a media release shared with News Center 7.

“We don’t want puppies at the shelter,” Community Engagement Manager, Ray Anderson, said. “With weaker immune systems, a critically overcrowded shelter is not the place for young puppies, so we like to get them into foster homes ASAP. This weekend at the Pet Adoption Center, their fosters will be bringing them in to get adopted!”

Those adoption fees come with the spay and neuter surgery, vaccinations and a microchip, the spokesperson said. People looking to adopt do not need an appointment and can adopt a pet that same day.

Cincinnati Animal CARE’s Pet Adoption Center is located at 3262 Highland Avenue in the Norwood area, the spokesperson said.

PAC is a smaller boutique space for potential adopters to meet foster dogs without needing to schedule an appointment on weekends between 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., the spokesperson said in the release.

More information about the new adoption center is located on the CAC website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

