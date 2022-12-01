Read full article on original website
Croatia beats Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarterfinals
Goalkeeper Dominik Livaković made himself a national hero as Croatia beat Japan on penalties 1-1 (3-1) to reach the World Cup quarterfinals. The 27-year-old saved three of Japan’s four penalties, while Croatia scored three out of its four efforts. Mario Pasalic struck the decisive spot-kick to send his side into the next round.
USMNT knocked out of World Cup in round of 16 by clinical Netherlands
The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) was defeated 3-1 by the Netherlands and knocked out of the World Cup in the round of 16, despite a spirited performance. The Netherlands had been underwhelming during the group stages but showcased its quality and clinical edge on Saturday, with three well-taken goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries.
Football world wishes Pelé well as the Brazilian star remains in stable condition
Past and present soccer stars have been wishing Pelé well on social media as the Brazilian great’s health condition remains stable, according to a hospital statement on Saturday. “He [Pelé] has shown good response to the respiratory infection care, not showing any worsening of his condition in the...
Former Iran football team player challenges authorities’ ‘silence’ after death of man celebrating World Cup defeat
A former Iran national team football player has criticized authorities for their “silence” over the death of a man who celebrated the country’s World Cup defeat to the United States earlier this week. Mehran Samak, 27, died in Bandar Anzali city, northern Iran, during public celebrations by...
China’s Xi to visit Saudi Arabia, sources say, amid frayed ties with the US
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a two-day state visit amid high tensions between the United States and the two countries, according to a source with knowledge of the trip, an Arab diplomatic source and two senior Arab officials. Xi’s trip to...
Thousands of dead seals wash up on Russia’s Caspian shore
Around 2,500 endangered seals have been found dead on Russia’s Caspian coast, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Sunday, citing authorities in the North Caucasus region. Caspian seals, the only mammals found in the Caspian Sea, have been classified as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature...
