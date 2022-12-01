Read full article on original website
Cris Collinsworth begged Colts to do one thing during 'Sunday Night Football'
Cris Collinsworth served as the analyst for the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, and he spent some time begging for Indianapolis to do one thing. The Colts went three-and-out to begin the second half. After forcing a Cowboys punt, the...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Joe Burrow had savage response for Chiefs’ Justin Reid after Bengals win
Joe Cool lived up to his nickname in more ways than one on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals got a big win in Week 13 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spearheaded the movement, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on top of adding another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Tom Brady Removes Family Photo With Gisele From His Twitter Profile After She’s Spotted With New Man
Tom Brady made a pretty big change to his Twitter header photo, after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was spotted out with her friend Joaquim Valente. The NFL player, 45, changed the photo from a family shot with the former model, 42, and their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as his older son John, 15. His new photo was taken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent overseas game in Germany.
Broncos Workout Former Browns QB
Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Watch: Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker get into heated sideline spat
The Seattle Seahawks have been a pleasant surprise for most of the season, but there seemed to be some trouble on the team’s sideline during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. During the first half of Sunday’s game, FOX cameras caught quarterback Geno Smith and running back...
Cleveland sports radio host blasts Browns' Deshaun Watson over press conference
Local sports media personalities are not taking it easy on quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. Watson generated headlines when he spoke with reporters on Thursday and vowed to take "only football questions" coming off his 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Nick Wilson of Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan ripped the signal-caller for his antics ahead of Sunday's game at the 1-9-1 Houston Texans.
Panthers release QB Baker Mayfield
The Carolina Panthers waived erstwhile starting quarterback Baker Mayfield at his request on Monday. Mayfield will hit the waiver wire later in the day, and positioning for the former No. 1 overall pick could be intriguing with subplots aplenty. The move comes as the Panthers (4-8) come out of their...
Is Luke Getsy to blame for the Bears loss to Packers?
Luke Getsy has earned a lot of respect this season, but it’s respect for doing things that Matt Nagy didn’t do, not things that he has done right. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did absolutely nothing to help the Bears win a game today. His playcalling was in a word abysmal in a game in which the Bears led by two scores. The Bears could have gone up by more but Luke Getsy was predictable, conservative and downright baffling. There have even been questions about if his play calling got Justin Fields injured two weeks ago.
49ers' Super Bowl odds skyrocket minus Jimmy Garoppolo
History doesn't look kindly upon third-string rookie quarterbacks making strong Super Bowl runs. The San Francisco 49ers' odds of winning the Super Bowl skyrocketed after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending foot injury on Sunday. With rookie seventh-rounder Brock Purdy now at the helm of the offense, the 49ers saw their odds of winning the title nearly double at most major sportsbooks.
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson claps back at Jets CB D.J. Reed
Although he was kept relatively quiet until the fourth quarter, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson scored the eventual winning touchdown in Sunday’s 27-22 win over the New York Jets. But after Jets cornerback D.J. Reed, whom Jefferson beat on his lone touchdown catch, told reporters after the game that...
49ers bring in veteran QB option after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The San Francisco 49ers only needed a few hours after the conclusion of Sunday’s game to begin raiding the market for veteran quarterbacks to fill their decimated depth chart. The 49ers signed veteran Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, making the move after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a...
49ers announce Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo season-ending foot surgery
“He’ll be out. He’ll end up needing surgery — broke a few things in there,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo’s foot. Shanahan said he got that news during the second quarter of his 49ers’ 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Purdy, who was the Mr....
Cowboys players fined for Thanksgiving game 'Whack-A-Mole' touchdown celebration
The NFL has fined four Dallas Cowboys players varying amounts of money for their participation in a Thanksgiving game touchdown celebration. Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, and Sean McKeon were all fined for their Whack-a-Mole celebration that took place inside the giant Salvation Army pot in the end zone of AT&T Stadium.
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth makes bold claim about Falcons' stadium attendance
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth must've felt right at home in Atlanta on Sunday. Freiermuth caught three passes for 76 yards, averaging a startling 25.3 yards per catch during his team's 19-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. However, it's the claim the tight end made about the Falcons' stadium...
For the first time in 100 years, there's a new franchise with the most wins in NFL history
Green Bay now has 787 wins all time, one more than Chicago. Through three quarters, it looked as though the Bears would hold on to its century-old claim. The Packers pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring their division rival 18-0 during the final 15 minutes. The win continues Aaron...
Five candidates Colts should consider for coaching job
The Jeff Saturday era of the Indianapolis Colts might be on thin ice. The Colts allowed 33 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night after only being down 21-19 after three quarters. The novelty of Saturday's interim hire has worn off, and Colts fans...
