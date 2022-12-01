Read full article on original website
JustLuxe.com
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort: A Spa Mecca in Miami
As the largest spa and wellness facility on the East Coast, it measures at 70,000 sq. ft., Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami offers traditional treatments as well as an entirely touchless spa experience. Offering a wide range of health and wellness services for relaxation and advanced healing, the spa brings together the latest innovations and technology along with age-old treatments to allow for guests to relax and recharge.
southbeachtopchefs.com
“Miami is the last man standing”: Marc Roberts weighs in with Robert Rivani on hospitality
Deep-pocketed transplants flocking to luxurious nightlife and dining venues. With his exuberant fashion sense and style, imagine Robert Rivani as a Gen Z Mr. Monopoly, the titular character of the popular real estate board game. His commercial condo buying spree in Miami and Miami Beach this past year is akin...
See Inside the Exclusive Art Show Hosted On a Landmark Stiltsville House In Biscayne Bay
If context is everything in art, how does placing an art show in the middle of the sea change our experience of the work? That’s the obvious question posed by New York’s Half Gallery, which hosted the second iteration of one-day Miami Art week pop up Stiltsville Thursday. If nothing else, it made for quite the adventure for the 130 collectors, artists, and art world hangers-on (including yours truly) that braved the two-hour sea journey to the Bay Chateau, one of six houses still standing in Stiltsville. With guests traveling throughout the morning, the weather alternated between clear, bright sun and...
'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic
MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Once again, NightGarden illuminates Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden through the holiday season. Enjoy acres of magical holiday radiance as you explore the gardens after hours. Using light and sound, the installations will transport you to a world of fairy tales. Archimedes, the wise talking tree that interacts with guests, is at the center of it all. There's also an app that uses augmented reality to take you on a quest to find the Fairy Queen's lost subjects. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through January 8, 2023, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; thenightgarden.com. Tickets cost $30 to $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
ETOnline.com
2022 Art Basel in Miami, Florida
This is a star-studded event you will want to check out! The 2022 Art Basel took place in Dec. 1, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
designboom.com
random international's 'living room' is an ethereal maze of light on miami beach
‘living room’ lands in miami for art week 2022. Commissioned by Aorist with partner Faena Art, Random International‘s ‘Living Room’ installation has arrives on Miami’s sunny shores in time for Miami Art Week 2022, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the responsive maze of light. The team notes that its light-based artwork marks a shift in how blockchain technology can revolutionize how visitors experience and collect art. The space occupies a custom-built pavilion at Faena Beach, which will welcome the public until December 4th, 2022 — find tickets here!
TODAY.com
Meet the 11-year-old breakout artist known as ‘Little Picasso’
Celebrities, art lovers and more are flocking to the “Art Miami” gallery to see the work of 11-year-old Andres Valencia, whose paintings are being compared to Picasso’s and being sold for six figures. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 3, 2022.
thesource.com
King Combs Hits the Runway of Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Sartorio/Alta Sartoria Presentation During Miami Art Week
Christian “King” Combs, a rising musician, actor, businessman, and fashion powerhouse, walked at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda presentation this week as part of Miami Art Week. He entered the runway wearing a stunning, checkered suit. The “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” rapper and D&G initially collaborated when...
Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
Eater
Here Are 2022’s Eater Awards Winners for Miami
Today we announce the winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the newest restaurants and bars that have impacted the South Florida dining scene over the past 12 months. It hasn’t been easy for restaurants this year. After recovering from closures and capacity limits due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city was open again for dining in a big way. But labor shortages were prevalent nationwide, food costs went through the roof, and rents soared, forcing many restaurants to pass on those prices to diners and shorten hours.
Jewel of the Seas doctor 'MacGyver's it' to keep 2-pound newborn alive
MIAMI - An incredible story of survival after a child was born prematurely on a cruise ship. He's being treated at a Miami hospital. That 28-year-old mother went into labor while on, "The Jewel of the Seas." At the time, she was 22 weeks along. The little boy was just 2 pounds and 2 ounces when he was born. After the birth, the ship's doctor called Miami neonatologist Dr. Jorge Perez from Kidz Medical Services. Dr. Perez stayed in contact with the ship for the next 12 hours and had to "MacGyver" it to keep that child...
Click10.com
Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
islandernews.com
Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis
Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
stupiddope.com
Fendi Opens First US Flagship Store In Miami Design District
Fendi has just recently opened its first United States flagship store, located in the heart of Miami’s Design District. This is great news for national consumers, as well as Miami locals. Fendi’s flagship store is a synonymous representation of the Fashion House and its commitment to quality, tradition, and creative experimentalism.
Miami New Times
Twenty Years of Art Basel in Miami Beach: "I Don't Even Know Why I'm Here"
No other event in the last 20 years has transformed Miami Beach and the surrounding areas more than the arrival of Art Basel. When the massive art fair arrived in 2002, the city was still known primarily for nightclubs, cocaine, and celebs. (Still kind of is.) South Beach had swelled as a nightlife destination while Wynwood was still derelict warehousing and dingy studios for fringe artists like Purvis Young. Private art collectors like Norman Braman and the Rubell family began wooing the fair's Swiss operators, convincing them that an edition in the Americas would be a big deal.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Dean Trantalis
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s been almost a month since Election Day and people in the City of Fort Lauderdale still have no representation. The problem involves a high-stakes tug of war, political and legal, between the city commission candidate elected by voters and opposition to seating him by current Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and another commissioner.
southdadenewsleader.com
Time to begin celebrating Christmas in Homestead
The City of Homestead is getting ready to begin celebrating Christmas. The party will begin on December 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Losner Park. There will be snow, lights and Santa Claus will come to visit in Downtown Homestead. The historic district will become a winter wonderland and there will be plenty of fun. The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m.
Miami Hurricanes 2023 Commitment List and Evaluations
Canes fans one-stop shop for the latest on the University of Miami's class of 2023 football commitments.
One dead in Miami Gardens high speed crash
MIAMI - One person was killed in a high speed crash early Monday morning in Miami Gardens. According to police, the driver a blue Subaru was speeding north on NW 27th Avenue when it slammed into a white transport van just north of NW 207th Street. The impact caused the van to roll over. The driver and passenger of the van had to be extracted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The driver was taken to a local hospital and the passenger was pronounced dead.
