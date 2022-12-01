The Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle in White Arrives Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sneaker fans who can’t get enough of the sneaker projects between Bad Bunny and Adidas Originals will have another pair to look forward to soon.

After images of the Puerto Rican rapper’s forthcoming Campus collab surfaced on social media this week, the German sportswear giant has announced today that Bad Bunny’s collaborative Adidas Forum Buckle Low sneaker will launch in a new white-based makeup this month.

Fans got an early glimpse at the style at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade when the sneaker was featured on “Un Verano Sin Ti” Hottest Heart balloon, which was inspired by the artist’s latest studio album. According to Adidas Originals, the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low in white features a predominantly white-based color scheme that pays homage “to an endless Summer in the Winter months.​” The shoe features similar details including an ankle strap along with Bad Bunny branding on the tongue and heel.

The release of the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Low in white comes on the heels of the duo’s Puerto Rico-inspired “Blue Tint” colorway, which launched in August. For the drop, Adidas ran a contest that allowed fans to spend a night in Puerto Rico as well as a trip to New York City in a blue airplane. The contest concluded with a Bad Bunny concert in the Bronx on Aug. 27.

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low in the white colorway will be released on Dec. 10 via the Confirmed app, Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers.