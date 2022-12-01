Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his late dad in the intimate 'Sr.'
At the end of "Sr.," a documentary so personal the word "intimate" almost doesn't do it justice, Robert Downey Jr. ponders what his 90-minute ode to his father was really all about. The simple answer, stripped of celebrity, is the painful process of saying goodbye to an aging, increasingly infirm parent, filtered through the careers of these two entertainers.
'Emancipation' producer apologizes for bringing photo of enslaved man to premiere
'I hope my actions don't distract from the film's message ... and just how much impact he had,' said 'Emancipation' producer Joey McFarland.
News Channel Nebraska
Look of the Week: Willow Smith makes strong case for ultra-low-rise pants
The Smith family returned to the red carpet on Wednesday for the premiere of Will Smith's new film "Emancipation," after several low-profile months following his now-infamous Oscars slap. And while nearly everyone showed up in a bold look, from Jada's billowing white high-low gown to Jaden's black-and-white photograph-printed suit, it was 22-year-old Willow who stood out for her melancholic-chic styling, black cropped waistcoat and hip-baring, crystal-embellished trousers.
91 Elf On The Shelf Ideas To See You Through December
These are greeeeeat for when you're racking your brain at 5 a.m. before the kids wake up.
Comments / 0