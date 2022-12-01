ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield Is Leaving Salesforce Two Years After Deal Was Announced

Salesforce said Monday that Stewart Butterfield, who joined the company through the Slack acquisition, is leaving the company. Salesforce bought Slack for about $27 billion in a deal that closed in mid-2021. Butterfield's departure comes just after Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor stepped down last week. Salesforce said Monday that Slack...
NBC San Diego

North Face Owner VF Corp. Falls 10% After Guidance Cut, CEO Steps Down

VF Corporation on Monday lowered its revenue and earnings expectations for the second half of its fiscal year. The company owns brands such as The North Face and Timberland. CEO and Chairman Steve Rendle is stepping down. VF Corporation, owner of The North Face and Timberland, on Monday lowered its...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, VF Corp, Marriott, MGM and More

VF Corporation – The company behind brands such as The North Face and Timberland dropped 8.3% after it lowered expectations for revenue and earnings in the second half of the year and announced its CEO was retiring. Marriott – The vacation property behemoth dropped 3.8% following the announcement of...
NBC San Diego

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei's New Startup Wants to Launch Smartphone in the U.S. to Take on Apple

U.K.-based consumer tech company Nothing is setting its sights on the U.S., with ambitions of taking on Apple's iPhone. The startup, the hardware venture of Carl Pei — co-founder of Chinese mobile phone maker OnePlus — is in early conversations with American carriers about launching a new smartphone in the U.S., Pei told CNBC, without naming any of the carriers.
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Week Ahead: Markets Need a Strong Job Market, Tame Inflation to Stay Up

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks could see another strong week of trading, given the right economic conditions. He also previewed next week’s slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks could see another strong week of trading, given the right...
NBC San Diego

U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks Give Up Earlier Gains as Investor Digest Reopening Shift

Shares of Chinese companies listed in the U.S. erased earlier gains Monday after China loosened more Covid restrictions to accelerate the reopening of the economy. The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, last traded 0.5% lower after ralling 3% earlier. Alibaba and Pinduoduo pared earlier gains, rising just 0.5%. Tencent Music Entertainment also rolled over, falling 1%. Bilibili was flat after rallying 10% earlier in the session.

Comments / 0

Community Policy