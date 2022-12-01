Read full article on original website
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield Is Leaving Salesforce Two Years After Deal Was Announced
Salesforce said Monday that Stewart Butterfield, who joined the company through the Slack acquisition, is leaving the company. Salesforce bought Slack for about $27 billion in a deal that closed in mid-2021. Butterfield's departure comes just after Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor stepped down last week. Salesforce said Monday that Slack...
North Face Owner VF Corp. Falls 10% After Guidance Cut, CEO Steps Down
VF Corporation on Monday lowered its revenue and earnings expectations for the second half of its fiscal year. The company owns brands such as The North Face and Timberland. CEO and Chairman Steve Rendle is stepping down. VF Corporation, owner of The North Face and Timberland, on Monday lowered its...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, VF Corp, Marriott, MGM and More
VF Corporation – The company behind brands such as The North Face and Timberland dropped 8.3% after it lowered expectations for revenue and earnings in the second half of the year and announced its CEO was retiring. Marriott – The vacation property behemoth dropped 3.8% following the announcement of...
Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin Will Reach $250,000 Next Year Despite FTX Collapse: ‘The Dam Is About to Break'
Draper previously predicted that bitcoin would top $250,000 by the end of 2022. He told CNBC that $250,000 "is still my number" despite the digital coin's more than 60% drop this year. The venture capitalist is extending his prediction by six months. Venture capitalist Tim Draper thinks bitcoin will hit...
OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei's New Startup Wants to Launch Smartphone in the U.S. to Take on Apple
U.K.-based consumer tech company Nothing is setting its sights on the U.S., with ambitions of taking on Apple's iPhone. The startup, the hardware venture of Carl Pei — co-founder of Chinese mobile phone maker OnePlus — is in early conversations with American carriers about launching a new smartphone in the U.S., Pei told CNBC, without naming any of the carriers.
Cramer's Week Ahead: Markets Need a Strong Job Market, Tame Inflation to Stay Up
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks could see another strong week of trading, given the right economic conditions. He also previewed next week’s slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks could see another strong week of trading, given the right...
CEO economic outlook tumbles to two-year low
Slower hiring. Weaker spending. And softer growth. That's what America's CEOs are bracing for as the economy heads into 2023 facing a series of obstacles.
Stocks slide amid resilient economy
U.S. stocks fell Monday after the latest economic reports showed growth continuing at a hotter-than-expected rate.
Stock Futures Slip Slightly to Start the Week as Traders Look Ahead to More Economic Data
U.S. stock futures fell Monday as investors awaited more economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting later this month. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped by 127 points, or 0.37%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively. Wall Street is coming off its...
U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks Give Up Earlier Gains as Investor Digest Reopening Shift
Shares of Chinese companies listed in the U.S. erased earlier gains Monday after China loosened more Covid restrictions to accelerate the reopening of the economy. The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, last traded 0.5% lower after ralling 3% earlier. Alibaba and Pinduoduo pared earlier gains, rising just 0.5%. Tencent Music Entertainment also rolled over, falling 1%. Bilibili was flat after rallying 10% earlier in the session.
Celsius Clients With Collateral Stuck on Failed Crypto Platform Turn to Bankruptcy Process for Relief
After crypto lending platform Celsius paused withdrawals in June and then went bankrupt, borrowers have been unable to get their collateral off the platform. "Every aspect of what they did was wrong," said Alan Knitowski, who borrowed $375,000 from Celsius by posting $1.5 million worth of bitcoin as collateral. A...
Renewing a Year-End Tradition, Companies Are Throwing Holiday Parties Again to Bring Employees Back Together
In-person holiday parties are on the rise as 42% of companies say they plan an end-of-year gathering, according to a new survey. As many employees continue to work remotely, firms view parties as a good way to bring people together again. Given layoffs and economic uncertainty, some business leaders are...
