One charged, 2 pounds of fentanyl seized in Aroostook County drug bust
WADE, Maine — An Aroostook County man was arrested Wednesday after drug agents raided his home and allegedly seized about $245,000 worth of fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine, cash, and guns. The raid was the third significant drug raid in northern Maine in a week and the second in...
foxbangor.com
3,000 dollar reward offered in illegally killed deer
BENEDICTA– The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding two illegally killed doe in Aroostook County. The deer carcasses were dumped near mile marker 260 on the southbound side of interstate 95 in the town of Benedicta. Some of the meat had been taken, but most was left to...
foxbangor.com
Presque Isle police officer justified in use of deadly force
PRESQUE ISLE– Maine’s Attorney General has determined a Presque Isle police officer was justified when he used deadly force during an incident in June. According to the lengthy detailed documents, Sgt Tyler Cote responded to reports of two people being threatened by a person with an AR-15 rifle.
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two Weeks
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) has been busy over the last two weeks with four drug busts. Two were in Hancock County in the towns of Sullivan and Deer Isle, another was in the town of Corinna in Penobscot County, and one was in the town of Wade in Aroostook County.
WMTW
Agents seize a quarter of a million in drugs plus guns during Maine bust
WADE, Maine — Maine drug agents say they found a lot of drugs and cash when they searched a home in the Aroostook County town of Wade. When agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Aroostook County Task Force searched the home on Gardner Creek Road Wednesday, they say they found over two pounds of what they believe is fentanyl, half a pound of methamphetamine, over $12,000 in suspected drug money along with several guns.
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of people responsible for illegally killing deer
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — The Maine Warden Service is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for illegally killing two doe deer Thursday in Aroostook County. The deer carcasses were found dumped on Interstate 95 south near mile marker 260 in the...
Maine AG: Presque Isle police sergeant shot and killed 27-year-old man in defense of self, others
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Office of the Attorney General said in a report released Friday that a Presque Isle police sergeant who shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Presque Isle in June acted in self-defense and the defense of others. Sgt. Tyler Cote shot and killed Jacob...
foxbangor.com
Inmate dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN- A Presque Isle man has died at the Maine State Prison in Warren. A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections tells us that Robert Carney, 59, died at around 7:20pm on Wednesday. The Maine Attorney General’s Office and the State Medical Examiner’s Office were called in as is...
Presque Isle man dies at Maine State Prison
AUGUSTA, Maine — A resident died at the Maine State Prison on Wednesday, according to the Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC). Robert Carney, 59, of Presque Isle, died around 7:20 p.m. His death was attended by medical personnel, a news release from MDOC said on Thursday. The Office of...
Body Found on Sears Island Identified as Missing Presque Isle Man
The Presque Isle Police said the body found on Sears Island on November 26 has been identified as Chase Dmuchowsky who went missing from the University of Maine at Presque Isle in October. Missing UMPI Student has been Identified. The last time Dmuchowsky was seen was on the evening of...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Daigle Oil Company to build a tunnel car wash in Presque Isle
Daigle Oil Company, headquartered in Fort Kent, announced that it purchased the former Burger King property located on Main Street in Presque Isle, with plans to construct a state-of-the-art express tunnel car wash to serve the greater Central Aroostook area. DOC begins demolition of the existing building next week to...
fiddleheadfocus.com
New Fort Kent restaurant bringing far-away flavors to border town dining scene
Sami’s Cuisine and Cocktails will serve Asian classics, as well as Buffalo-influenced food, Caribbean dishes and more local fare.
wagmtv.com
County Ag Report - Pineland Farms Potato Company
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - “Pineland Farms was started back in 1997 when a group of about thirteen local farmers wanted to have a place to bring local crops, mainly potatoes, and have more employment opportunities for the area.”. If you’re wondering where all those potatoes go after being...
foxbangor.com
Husson basketball completes sweep in year’s first home doubleheader
BANGOR – Husson men’s and women’s basketball teams both came out with wins against Maine-Presque Isle on Saturday. In the first game of what was the season’s first home doubleheader, the Lady Eagles knocked off the Owls 69-64 off of junior center Bailey Donovan’s 14 points and 14 rebounds. This was her 6th double-double in 7 games played this year. Other top performers included guard Hannah Richards with 10 points and guard Roxanne Sasse with 9 points.
