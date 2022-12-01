WADE, Maine — Maine drug agents say they found a lot of drugs and cash when they searched a home in the Aroostook County town of Wade. When agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Aroostook County Task Force searched the home on Gardner Creek Road Wednesday, they say they found over two pounds of what they believe is fentanyl, half a pound of methamphetamine, over $12,000 in suspected drug money along with several guns.

4 DAYS AGO