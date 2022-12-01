Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Hochul announces $10 million downtown revitalization effort in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday a $10 million plan to revitalize a once-bustling section of downtown Rochester that's fallen into disrepair over the years. The plan includes five projects, with $4 million going toward transforming the corner of Main Street and Clinton Avenue. The money will...
13 WHAM
Food pantry relaunches to help with surge in grocery prices
Rochester, N.Y. — A local food pantry is relaunching after being at the Church of Love Faith Center for over 25 years. In the last two months the food pantry has been renovated to give it a relaunch with a more focused approach within their district. Organizers say as...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Honoring a life
Dansville, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Marian Kennell. We honored Marian once before on her 90th birthday-and this week- Dansville Rotarians honored Marian with the presentation of a Paul Harris fellow. "Absolutely stunned- but very very grateful to the people who would think of me in this...
13 WHAM
2022 Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive comes to a close
Rochester, N.Y. — Saturday marked the end of this year's Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive, a nine-day event hosted by 13WHAM that shines a light on incredible work being done in the community. The annual event is constantly on the move, changing locations every day, bouncing all around the...
13 WHAM
Annual 'Lights On For Life' Motorcade Event honors DWI victims and their families
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County’s STOP-DWI Program, Rochester Against Imported Driving, and family members of DWI victims held their annual ‘Lights On For Life’ motorcade on Saturday. The event honored DWI victims and their families while also teaching people about the dangers and consequences of drugged...
13 WHAM
Slow start to the snow season
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If you feel like this snow season has been a little slow, you're on to something. Seasonal snowfall in Rochester stands at only 4.5" as of this writing. A typical snow season in Rochester would have produced 10.6" of snow by this point. Also, you can...
13 WHAM
Legal fight over Brighton Whole Foods to begin this week
Brighton, N.Y. — To build or not to build is the topic of conversation for many residents in Brighton, Regarding Whole Foods coming to a Brighton Plaza. 13 WHAM spoke with numerous community members on their thoughts on the Whole Foods coming to their area. There was a 50/50...
13 WHAM
Roc Holiday Village off to a windy start
Rochester, N.Y. — After over a month of preparation, the annual Roc Holiday Village is underway. The second windy event this week caused cancelled reservations and a delayed opening. However, it didn't stop day two of the annual Roc Holiday Village. Co-founder Kelli Marsh says safety is their top...
13 WHAM
Shop With A Cop event gives children positive experiences with officers
Victor, N.Y. — Ontario County PBA Back the Blue collaborated with local law enforcement, Eastview Mall, and Dick’s House of Sport to hold their annual Shop With A Cop event on Sunday. The event partners an Ontario County school-aged child with a volunteer from law enforcement to provide...
13 WHAM
Cartons for Christmas returns to help families in need
Spencerport, N.Y. — Volunteers in Spencerport making a difference for families that are struggling this holiday season. Every year a group of local churches host 'Cartons for Christmas'- where hundreds of community members come together to collect food and gift donations. On Saturday, the group delivered cartons full of...
13 WHAM
Genesee Brew House lights Keg Tree after two-year hiatus
Rochester, N.Y. — A holiday tradition returned to the Genesee Brew House on Friday. After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Brew House was able to host its Keg Tree Lighting event. More than 500 empty kegs, stacked nearly three stories high, covered with more than 30,000...
13 WHAM
Church on Jefferson Avenue to be torn down after fire on Christmas
Rochester, N.Y. — The historic Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church is planned to be torn down on Monday. It comes nearly a year after the church suffered a devastating four-alarm fire on the night of Christmas. No one was injured at the scene, but the building was deemed...
13 WHAM
Former Children's Detention Center employee arrested
Rush, N.Y. — An arrest has been made as result of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigation at the Children's Detention Center on Rush Scottsville Road in Rush. On November 23 Monroe County staff say they were made aware of a violation of rules at the detention center. Senior...
13 WHAM
Employee accused of letting juveniles fight at Monroe County Children's Detention Center
Rush, N.Y. — A now-former employee at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, following a police investigation. John Kanu, 23, of Greece, is accused of allowing two juveniles to engage in 'slap boxing,' a type of sparring in which...
13 WHAM
Mild start to the work week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Large high pressure will keep the weather quiet tonight and Monday. Expect a clearing sky tonight with the temperature dropping into the mid to upper 20s. Heading into Monday a mild southwest flow will continue over WNY. We also expect some early morning sunshine before clouds...
13 WHAM
Park Avenue rape suspect indicted
Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of raping one woman and attempting to rape three others in the Park Avenue neighborhood has been indicted on several charges. BACKGROUND: Man charged for string of sexual assault incidents in Park Ave. neighborhood in Rochester | Park Avenue rape suspect pleads not guilty.
13 WHAM
Roc Holiday Village opening late Saturday due to high winds
Rochester, N.Y. — Due to a high wind warning Roc Holiday Village will open at 4:00 p.m. Saturday. "Safety is always our primary concern and we appreciate everyone's understanding," said Roc Holiday Village in a press release. Cozy Winter Igloo and Igloo Inn reservations prior to 4:00 p.m. will...
13 WHAM
Family calls for justice for Rochester woman who died after workplace assault
The family of Brittni Iverson honored her Friday afternoon, after an unexpected tragedy shattered their world. Hundreds of people gathered on Dewey Avenue, in front of the place where Iverson worked, releasing pink and white balloons — her favorite colors — in her memory. "Brittni has always been...
13 WHAM
12-year-old murder victim laid to rest
Rochester, N.Y. — Born on Christmas, loved ones believe Juan Lopez was the gift that day in 2009. His life ended just a few weeks shy of his 13th birthday. Juan will never know what it's like to be a teenager. BACKGROUND: 'I just wish he had one more...
Comments / 0