Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Wolverines might not need their best in order to be their best
Despite the absence of a pair of stars, Michigan was able to flex on Purdue. Mike Morris, one of the best pass-rushers in the country, didn’t play. The Wolverines’ defense was supposed to suffer a bit in his absence. Blake Corum, arguably the best running back in the nation, didn’t play either. The Wolverines’ offense was supposed to slightly stutter without the Heisman candidate.
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Kelly shares early impressions of Purdue, head coach Jeff Brohm in Citrus Bowl matchup
LSU head coach Brian Kelly expressed his first impression of Purdue and head coach Jeff Brohm. The teams will face each other in the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd. Kelly says he has a lot of respect for Brohm and the Boilermakers. Notre Dame faced Purdue on a regular basis, so Kelly is familiar with this team when he coached the Fighting Irish.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz reveals first impressions from former Michigan QB Cade McNamara
Kirk Ferentz talked about what he’s seen from former Michigan QB Cade McNamara. McNamara transferred to Iowa from Ann Arbor recently and is making quite the impression on Ferentz. Ferentz appreciates the deep tradition at Michigan. He was especially impressed with with McNamara’s leadership abilities on and off the...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue RB, former MAC star, re-enters transfer portal
One member of Purdue’s backfield is reportedly opting to test the transfer portal after one season in West Lafayette. According to Tom Dienhart, running back Kobe Lewis is deciding to head for the portal. Lewis began his career at Central Michigan before transferring into the Boilermakers for the 2022 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State freshman DE enters transfer portal, adds to growing list of D-line departures
Michigan State is starting to have a problem on its hand. Mel Tucker’s squad is losing defensive linemen left and right. Michael Fletcher, Jalen Hunt and Deshaun Mallorye entered the portal earlier in the week and now a total of 4 have entered in the past couple of days. Another drip in the bucket came late Monday afternoon, when freshman DE Chase Carter announced his intent to enter the transfer portal.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay picks winner of B1G Championship game between Michigan, Purdue
College GameDay is in Arlington, Texas for the Big 12 Championship game between TCU and Kansas State. However, for B1G country the focus will be on Michigan and Purdue in the title game. Former TCU star RB LaDainian Tomlinson is the guest picker this week. Michigan and Purdue are meeting...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm on the move? Social media reacts to key job opening up via coaching carousel
Jeff Brohm has produced a strong tenure in West Lafayette, going 36-34 overall and producing back-to-back 8-win seasons for Purdue. However, one key job opening up has lit a fire on social media. Early Monday morning, Cincinnati announced Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the new head coach of the...
saturdaytradition.com
CFB analysts reveal early picks for Fiesta bowl between Michigan and TCU
Michigan, once again, is in the College Football Playoff field. The Wolverines are slated to take on an “team of destiny” TCU squad that has only lost once this season – in overtime to Big 12 Champion Kansas State. Once the Fiesta Bowl was finalized, various CFB...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football drops hype video for B1G Championship narrated by Drew Brees
Purdue football is going to be playing in one of the biggest games of its season on Saturday. The Boilermakers brought Drew Brees back to narrate a hype video ahead of kickoff. The video opened with an aerial view of Ross-Ade Stadium and what sounded like a highlight from Brees’...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football: Bittersweet loss as Jeff Brohm, Aidan O'Connell near end of 6-year run together
INDIANAPOLIS — For Aidan O’Connell, the storybook ending would have been a Big Ten championship Saturday night and a trip to the Rose Bowl. But as he knows — and the rest of us who don’t know already will learn soon enough — life isn’t a storybook. The senior quarterback is enduring the greatest of tragedies, after his older brother, Sean, unexpectedly died a week-and-a-half ago, adding heartbreak to the end of his playing days for the Boilermakers. It would have marked an incredible story to see O’Connell rise this week to lead the Boilermakers to an upset of the Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. And for a half, it looked like he might do it.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm explains Aidan O’Connell’s impact on Purdue football
Jeff Brohm detailed Aidan O’Connell’s impact on Purdue’s program. While dealing with his brother’s death, O’Connell led Purdue to an appearance in the B1G Championship Game against Michigan. O’Connell was able to overcome the adversity in his personal and helped deliver one of the best regular seasons for Purdue in recent history.
saturdaytradition.com
Colston Loveland heads to locker room early in Michigan's B1G Championship appearance
Colston Loveland headed to Michigan’s locker room after suffering an apparent injury on a special teams play. Loveland was seen entering the medical tent after limping off the field. After exiting the tent, the tight end headed for the locker room. This is a disappointing development for Loveland, as he is responsible for Michigan’s only points thus far.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game
Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum snubbed? Fans, media outraged that star Michigan RB was not named Heisman finalist
Blake Corum was not named one of the 4 finalists for the Heisman Trophy, revealed Monday evening. Corum had an exceptional 2022 season for Michigan, ending with 1,463 yards and 18 TDs on the ground. Corum also added 80 receiving yards and 1 receiving TD. Mohamed Ibrahim is the only B1G RB to surpass Corum in TDs.
saturdaytradition.com
Zach Edey on the gridiron? Purdue hoops star makes his pitch to play football
Zach Edey may have a new sport in his future. The Purdue basketball star sent a humorous tweet to the football team on Saturday. Edey told the football team’s official Twitter account to “gimme some pads and I’m mossing everyone.” For those who don’t know, “mossing” means to make a Randy Moss-Esque catch, typically on a jump ball.
Comments / 0