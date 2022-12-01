ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KYMA News 11

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake shakes Imperial County

By Faith Rodriquez
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhn8A_0jU4fSpw00

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattled Imperial County Thursday morning, according to the U.S Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit at 7:28 a.m. (PST), about 7.5 miles away from Ocotillo, Calif.

The earthquake was also 27.4 miles away from Imperial, 28.2 miles away from El Centro, 35.6 miles away from Mexicali, and 64.4 miles away from San Diego.

No other activity has been reported in the area since Thursday morning.

Keep it tuned to our newscast as we follow earthquake activity throughout the day.

The post Magnitude 3.8 earthquake shakes Imperial County appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 1

Related
KYMA News 11

Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico

Calexico- Calexico police say a murder suspect from Indio was arrested Saturday night around 10 pm in Calexico as he crossed the border.  According to authorities, the 19 year old man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio.  He was booked into Imperial County jail and is waiting extradition to Riverside County jail for court proceedings.  The Calexico police The post Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico appeared first on KYMA.
KYMA News 11

Local Christmas tree sales in Yuma

It's that time of year when locals search for the perfect Christmas tree, with many debating whether to buy a real or an artificial tree. The post Local Christmas tree sales in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
KYMA News 11

Historic investment for the Salton Sea

The Department of the Interior announced that $250M is being invested in the Salton Sea Management Program. The post Historic investment for the Salton Sea appeared first on KYMA.
KYMA News 11

Christmas Around the World happening now

Between December 3rd through December 18th, Christmas Around the World takes place at Harvest Preparatory Academy. The post Christmas Around the World happening now appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com

IID passes commitment to take $250 M from Feds for Salton Sea

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Imperial Irrigation District, during a special meeting Tuesday, November 29, voted 3-2 to pass a multi-agency commitment to support Salton Sea Management related to water conservation in the Lower Colorado River Basin. The meeting in the executive room in the IID Round Building was packed with County officials, environmental organizations, farmers, and city officials mainly opposed to the passage.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

3.8-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California, geologists say

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California on Thursday, Dec. 1, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6.5-mile-deep quake hit about 7 miles northwest of Ocotillo at 7:28 a.m., according to the USGS. Since the earthquake hit, 243 people from as far away as Westmorland and Campo reported feeling the tremor...
SignalsAZ

Yuma Receives Two Communications Awards

The City of Yuma Communications Team was recently recognized with two awards from the City-County Communications and Marketing Association (3CMA), a national organization that supports local government communicators. The City took home the Award of Excellence in the category Video – Best Regularly Scheduled Programming for “Charlemos Yuma,” the Spanish-language...
kyma.com

Calmer day with chillier temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today we experienced calmer conditions along with slight cooler temperatures. Take a look out our temperature recap for today. Overnight lows will be chillier than normal for this time of year as temperatures will drop into the low and upper 40s. Some areas could potentially...
kyma.com

Starting December with more clouds and cooler than normal temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - There was a 3.8 magnitude Earthquake shaking parts of Imperial County early this morning around 7:28 a.m. (PST). The Earthquake was about 7.5 miles away from Ocotillo. Today marks the first day of December and we are starting the month with cooler-than-normal temperatures with partly...
yumadailynews.com

Deaths in Yuma increase from inhaling "poppers"

YUMA - Health care providers are reporting increases in deaths and hospitalizations related to intentional ingestion or inhalation of nitrite products for recreational use, including sexual experience enhancement. Commonly referred to as “poppers,” these products contain chemical substances similar to the prescription medication, amyl nitrite, which is prescribed for the...
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy