IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattled Imperial County Thursday morning, according to the U.S Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit at 7:28 a.m. (PST), about 7.5 miles away from Ocotillo, Calif.

The earthquake was also 27.4 miles away from Imperial, 28.2 miles away from El Centro, 35.6 miles away from Mexicali, and 64.4 miles away from San Diego.

No other activity has been reported in the area since Thursday morning.

Keep it tuned to our newscast as we follow earthquake activity throughout the day.

The post Magnitude 3.8 earthquake shakes Imperial County appeared first on KYMA .