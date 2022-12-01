Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
I-90 closed in Kittitas County for car accident
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – Crews with the Kittitas County Fire & Rescue shared on social media, I-90 is closed to an accident. Firefighters and Paramedics are enroute to the car crash. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting nearly 25 cars are involved. I-90 is being shut down. PLEASE...
Chronicle
Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run
A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
15-car collision blocking I-90 EB near Easton at Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — You might be in traffic for some time if you’re traveling on the Snoqualmie Pass heading Eastbound. WSDOT says I-90 Eastbound near Easton is closed due to a 15-car injury crash in the area. WSDOT says there is no estimated time for reopening. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
kpq.com
Expect Road Closures for Chelan County Starting Dec. 1
Chelan County Public Works closed three roads within Chelan County Thursday, in order to prepare for the winter season. Chelan County Public Information Officer Jill FitzSimmons said Horselake Road, Oklahoma Gulch Road near Entiat, and Mountain Home Road in Leavenworth. Chelan County issues seasonal winter closures in order to protect...
kpq.com
Hit and Run Near Buzz Inn Steakhouse and Casino in East Wenatchee
The driver of a white pickup truck with an attached snow plow was involved in a hit and run in East Wenatchee Thursday afternoon. Around 3:48 p.m., a white pickup truck carrying a snow plow collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander on the intersection of Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue.
1 Person Injured In A Multi Vehicle Crash In Kittitas County (Kittitas County, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Kittitas County. A bus and Three trucks were involved in the collision. At around 9:30 a.m., a 64-year-old man was driving a truck westbound on I-90 at milepost 73. A bus had stopped in front of the truck, a third vehicle was...
ifiberone.com
Frigid Friday: Record-breaking temperature lows expected on Friday for Moses Lake, Ephrata areas; Wenatchee to see single digits
MOSES LAKE - Bundle up and stay inside if you can, it’s going to get exceptionally cold on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Record-breaking temperatures that will take thermometers into the single digits are expected in the Wenatchee Valley and upper Columbia Basin early Friday. Meteorologists tell...
KIMA TV
Highway hero: Snohomish County man saves stranded drivers in snowstorm
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — When winter weather strikes, sometimes the unfortunate can happen. Western Washington was hit hard with overnight snow creating a messy Wednesday morning commute for drivers. Cars were abandoned on I-405, semi-trucks were stuck in ditches and power outages stretched for miles. If drivers weren't prepared, Wednesday...
q13fox.com
Cold and clear overnight with a chance for snow again Sunday
SEATTLE - We're forecasting another shot at seeing snow showers for portions of the region Sunday as low-pressure spins in more precipitation. Areas south and southwest of Seattle have the best chance for lowland snowflakes. We're expecting potentially a couple of inches for those lowland areas with up to four into the southern foothills and mountains.
ifiberone.com
Intent to kill? Disgruntled metal shop employee wielding shotgun arrested after barricading self in business
ELLENSBURG - A Cle Elum business owner's absence from work may have saved his life after an armed and disgruntled employee went looking for them at a metal shop on the east side of town in the late morning on Friday. Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say two Moore's Metal Works...
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 westbound closed near Cle Elum
Westbound I-90 exit 84 at Cle Elum is closed due to a blocking collision. According to the Washington Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted off of exit 84 onto Oaks Avenue. Detours are available via local roads. There is currently no timetable for when I-90 westbound will reopen.
KOMO News
Snohomish County man who had explosives in underground bunker to spend 42 months in prison
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Snohomish County man will spend 42 months in prison for having guns and explosives inside an underground bunker beneath his house. The man, 42-year-old James Wesley Bowden, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle following his arrest in November 2021. The man was arrested after being involved in an altercation at his home that resulted in Bowden threatening another man with a gun, according to a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ).
kpq.com
Wenatchee Man Pleads Guilty to 3 Counts of Child Molestation
The Wenatchee man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation and for violating a protection order Wednesday. Back in Feb., 32-year-old Devon Scott McGrady was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl multiple times after the child told a school counselor about the assaults.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
kpq.com
18-Year-Old from Wenatchee Arrested for 3 Rape Allegations
An 18-year-old from Wenatchee was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly raping three teens. Uziel “Jay” Moreno-Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and for indecent liberties. At a Fourth of July party at Castlerock Apartments in...
q13fox.com
Holiday romantic movie filmed in Leavenworth, Washington
Leavenworth is looking festive as usual Friday morning. For holiday movie lovers, a romantic movie called 'Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas' - filmed in Washington's iconic Bavarian Village - starts airing Friday.
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
Supreme Court Rules Washington State Can Begin Collecting Capital Gains Tax
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court says the state can begin steps to collect a controversial capital gains tax, while a Douglas County court case that found the tax unconstitutional is under appeal. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ruled in March that the tax, put in place by the...
