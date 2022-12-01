Read full article on original website
Focus Readers Vote Methodist Midlothian Best Hospital in 2022
2022 Readers Choice Awards: Best Hospital Methodist Midlothian. The Best Hospital in the area south of Dallas is Methodist Midlothian Medical Center according to our Focus Daily Readers’ Choice Awards. The Hospital also won Best Emergency Room, Best Maternity Facility and Best Gift Shop. The awards are a cherry...
Mansfield Community Gives Big at Annual MISD Toys for Tots Drive
For more than a decade, Mansfield ISD has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to support their mission of spreading the joy of the season to families in need. Wednesday, Nov. 30, the MISD community dusted off their holiday spirit and showed up by the thousands to be a part of the district’s annual event Toys for Toys Celebration.
Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of 26,000 Square Foot Building for Hope Health
Waxahachie, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022 – Hope Health, a faith-based organization that provides healthcare services for the uninsured in Ellis County, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for staff, board, campaign volunteers and lead donors to mark the construction of their new building in Waxahachie, Texas. In the last...
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing Graduation at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Campus
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Nursing marked its first class of nursing graduates with their BSN to the Mansfield, Texas community with a lamp lighting ceremony Dec. 3 (Saturday). The lamp lighting graduation ceremony was conducted in the Cafe of Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, host to TTUHSC’s new satellite campus.
Bray Elementary Music Teacher, Steve Gowans, Driven By Creativity
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Steve Gowans was in fourth grade when he traded the baritone horn for a trumpet. The trumpet took Gowans a long way – from Skyline High in Dallas to Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) where he earned a full band scholarship. He became a Section Leader in the PVAMU Marching Storm Band in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Midlothian ISD AJROTC Program A Strong Competitor In First Year
They don’t waste time in the Midlothian School District. Case in point, the new Army Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (AJROTC). The program is new to the district this year for students in grades 9-12. The participants are already experiencing success in competition. MISD AJROTC program is open to...
Collegiate Theatre Scholar, Sandy Johnson, Plans For Law School
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Sandy Johnson, a 2021 Collegiate High School Graduate, was part of the cast and costume design team in “The Wiz”. It was easily the most challenging Cedar Hill High School Theatre Production for reasons beyond their control. While many other high schools canceled their musicals...
Lancaster Parks and Recreation Ready for the Holidays
LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster’s Parks and Recreation Department is ready for the holidays. Last week they hosted the Lancaster Turkey Bowl for 2022. “This has been a long standing tradition in Lancaster which was only slightly impacted during the pandemic, but has now returned in full force,” said City of Lancaster’s Lisa Wube, Director of Parks and Recreation.
Chick-fil-A Announces New Mansfield Restaurant, Opening Dec. 1
MANSFIELD, Texas (Nov. 28, 2022) – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Mansfield community on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Brad Breedlove as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln & Matlock Rd. Located at 1570 E. Debbie Lane, Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln...
Alan Govenar’s Looking for Home Screens Dec. 8
Dallas filmmaker Alan Govenar’s film, LOOKING FOR HOME, Dallas filmmaker Alan Govenar’s film produced by Documentary Arts and distributed by First Run Features, will screen one-night-only at the Angelika Film Center. The film screens at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Angelika Dallas in Mockingbird Station. Tickets are $10, available at videofest.org/tickets/. The screening is organized by Bart Weiss as part of Dallas VideoFest’s Curated Film Series. A Q&A with Govenar will follow the screening.
Main Event Family Kitchen in Grand Prairie Debuts New Menu
The Main Event Family Kitchen in Grand Prairie showed off their new menu with 45 family-friendly items—something for everyone in the group to enjoy. Executive Chef Wiley Bates and his team welcomed guests to an early November tasting with a Shirley Temple Mocktail. The tasting showcased the kind of...
Alamo Drafthouse DFW Brings Holiday Cheer
Alamo Drafthouse DFW is spreading holiday cheer with special Christmas movie parties and a limited-time menu filled with sweet treats. Enjoy this season for special holiday menus and festive holiday programming at Alamo Drafthouse DFW. Alamo Drafthouse DFW Limited-Time Menu. Celebrate the season the traditional way – with sugary limited-time...
New Master Plan In the works for DeSoto’s Historical Nance Farm
DESOTO – Earlier this week a public community meeting was held in DeSoto about the future uses of the city’s historical Nance Farm. Nance Farm is located on Greenbrook Drive and offers exhibits and art displays as well as being a historical farmhouse that has been a landmark in the city for years.
City of Duncanville ZONING FILE #2022-35
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL. A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Judy Gee, Applicant and Owner, for a renewal of a Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of Event Center, on Fairmeadows 10, Block A, TR 15, ACS 0.7296, more commonly known as 626 Oriole Boulevard, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.
Desoto Introduces New Planning and Zoning Manager
DESOTO – At last week’s City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning meeting Planning and Services Managing Director Charles Brewer introduced the city’s new Planning and Zoning Manager Bester Munyaradzi. “Finally, after all these months we have hired a Planning and Zoning Manager,” Brewer said. “Which means you...
Duncanville Trailblazer Gale Sliger
Duncanville ISD has a proud history of winning, and earned its city the title “City of Champions” some time ago. Students from Duncanville schools have won trophies for games played on baseball fields, football fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, and at track and swim meets. Many other students have won trophies for technology, speech, drama, Band tournaments, and choral events.
Postal Service Closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2
DALLAS, TX — This year, Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Sunday, when Post Office locations nationwide are already closed. As a result, all Post Offices will be closed for the observation of both federal holidays on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. There...
Holiday at the Arboretum Is Magical
Holiday at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, returns with a garden magically transformed to get people into the holiday spirit. The beloved Christmas Village, the 12 Days of Christmas, and a 50 foot-tall Dazzling Musical Tree are open to the public both day and night through Dec. 31. The Dallas...
Eclectic Senior Thrives in Cedar Hill High School’s Early College Academy
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Joshua Roberts immediately saw the value in joining Cedar Hill High School’s Early College Academy (ECA) three years ago. “There are so many opportunities for scholars,” said Roberts, who ranks 27th out of 504 scholars in the Cedar Hill High School Class of 2023. “My classmates in ECA have similar goals, and they’re very dedicated.”
Dr. Stephen Mansfield Named Dean, DBU College of Business
DALLAS— -=In addition to his role as Dean, Dr. Mansfield will also serve as a Senior Advisor to the President for Strategic Initiatives. “We are thrilled beyond words that Dr. Mansfield has agreed to join the DBU Family in this strategic role,” said Dr. Adam Wright, DBU President. “Having personally known Dr. Mansfield for many years, I can tell you without hesitation that he is one of the finest individuals and leaders in the Dallas area and beyond. He will bring to DBU a wealth of leadership experience, business insight, and proven Christian character into his new calling, which will prove to be such a wonderful asset for our students who are aspiring business leaders in the years to come.”
