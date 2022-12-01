Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
10 fire departments respond to Jackson County, West Virginia house fire
UPDATE: (4:40 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – First responders say no one was home when a fire destroyed a Jackson County, West Virginia house this afternoon. Crews say the house was already fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. Authorities say all fire departments in Jackson County as well as departments from Mason and Kanawha […]
West Virginia flood victims frustrated over FEMA denial
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Residents affected by an August flood that hit a West Virginia county are frustrated that federal emergency aid is not coming. Hudson told WCHS–TV she is living out of bags and boxes and using electric heaters to stay warm. “It has been miserable,” Hudson...
Black bear in South Hills area of Charleston, West Virginia, concerning residents
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the South Hills area of Charleston say they are seeing a black bear walking around and they are asking themselves, “what do I do?” “I, at least, saw it twice, but all the neighbors probably got a taste of it that evening,” said Kelli Boyd, a resident of South […]
18-year-old dies in Lincoln County, West Virginia, crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) says a fatal crash happened in Spurlockville, West Virginia, early Sunday morning. State Trooper T.C. Hurley arrived at 2101 Bulger Road around 4:06 a.m. and found a truck in a ditch, according to WVSP. WVSP says the truck was overturned on its side, ejecting the […]
Charleston, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Metro News
Smithers looks to hire engineering firm to fix flood damaged sewer lines
SMITHERS, W.Va. — Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier says her city is moving forward with infrastructure projects following the Aug. 15 flood in Fayette County. Cavalier told MetroNews repairing damaged sewer lines in the Cannelton Hollow Road area is one of her top priorities with money now flowing in from the federal government.
Friday fire in Shady Spring, West Virginia, closes road
SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A fire in Shady Spring shut down Flat Top Road in Raleigh County, West Virginia. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 8:30 pm in the 200 block of Oakwood Lane. Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Summers County Fire Department, Coal City Fire […]
Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?
The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
woay.com
Raleigh County DHHR office closed on December 5
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office will be closed on December 5 due to a water outage. Residents in need of assistance may call DHHR Customer Service at 1-877-716-1212 or DHHR Centralized Intake for Abuse/Neglect at 1-800-352-6513.
Metro News
FEMA denies 4 more counties for federal disaster assistance from summer flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state continues to strike out when it comes to federal disaster assistance from summer floods. State Emergency Management Division Director GE McCabe said the state learned Monday that requests for Doddridge, Jackson, Mingo and Wyoming counties have been turned down. The state made the requests after flooding from mid-July to mid-August.
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston Christmas Parade set for Thursday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– The Charleston Christmas Parade returns this Thursday night. It’s the third year the parade is taking place during the evening hours. The parade steps off at 7 p.m. at the corner of Capitol Street and the Kanawha Boulevard. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said...
Prep Sports: Lootpress Player of the Year winners unveiled
The conclusion of the Super Six brings and end to the fall sports season. It also means awards season for golf, volleyball, cross country, soccer and football. Below are this year’s Lootpress Fall Player of the Year winners. Each player will receive a $500 scholarship and be honored at the Lootpress Player of the Year Banquet on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The Coach of the Year will receive a $500 grant to use for their program.
Metro News
Campaign aims to help low-income West Virginia children access health insurance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new outreach campaign in West Virginia aims to help low-income families obtain and maintain health insurance coverage for their children. The campaign, Connecting Kids to Coverage West Virginia, launched Monday at CAMC’s Women and Children’s Hospital in Charleston. It’s a $1.48 million three-year...
Girls Basketball Roundup: Greenbrier East crushes Hedgesville; Princeton falls at South Charleston
FAIRLEA – Senior all-stater Cadence Stewart score 32 points to lead Greenbrier East past Hedgesville 60-22 Friday night. Sophomore Ryan White added 13 points and freshman Kennedy Stewart added nine points for the Spartans. Ameilia Fouch led the Eagles with six points and Laken Copenhaver added five. Greenbrier East...
New Community Park opens in Summers County
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the City of Hinton held an official grand opening ceremony for the new Community Park in town. The event attracted many within the community who was excited to come out and celebrate the opening of the new park while enjoying donuts and apple cider.
This West Virginia campground is located in an abandoned coal town
BROOKLYN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The town of Brooklyn was one of the many coal towns that were located along the river in the New River Gorge. Once known as Finlow, the town boomed under the ownership of the Scotia Coal and Coke Company. The Brooklyn Mine was established in 1897 and the town developed to include multiple homes, coke ovens, a company store, schools, and other mine company buildings.
Structure destroyed after early morning fire in Handley, West Virginia
HANDLEY, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a fire off State Route 61 in Handley early Sunday morning, according to officials. Kanawha County dispatchers say the scene was a working fire in the 27000 block of SR 61 around 1:40 a.m. Handley Volunteer Fire Department, Pratt VFD, and East Bank VFD all responded, Metro 911 says. […]
WOWK
New ‘Pole’ Class Opens in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new, fun and exciting fitness experience in the capital city. However, dumbbells and treadmills aren’t featured in the class. “KFit,” is a passion project of owner, Kate Fry. As Fry explains, those who take part in her pole classes...
wchstv.com
Independence claims Class AA title with 42-7 victory over Herbert Hoover
WHEELING, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Patriots of Independence claimed a Class AA championship after defeating the Huskies of Herbert Hoover by a count of 42-7. The win marks Raleigh County's first state title since 1977. Independence returned to Wheeling Island Stadium Friday after losing the title game to Fairmont...
