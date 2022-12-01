The conclusion of the Super Six brings and end to the fall sports season. It also means awards season for golf, volleyball, cross country, soccer and football. Below are this year’s Lootpress Fall Player of the Year winners. Each player will receive a $500 scholarship and be honored at the Lootpress Player of the Year Banquet on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The Coach of the Year will receive a $500 grant to use for their program.

1 DAY AGO