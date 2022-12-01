ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

livingetc.com

Should I 'float' my living room furniture? The how and why of moving your sofa away from the walls

The idea of floating furniture involves pulling furniture into the center of the room and away from the walls. In the right hands, it's a clever tool to create the feeling of more space and a useful zoning device. In the wrong ones, it can actually make a room feel more cramped and poorly designed. To get to the core of how to master the idea, we spoke to the interior designers who explain in what situation it might be best to use the floating furniture hack, and when it should be avoided.
livingetc.com

How can I get a kitchen island on a budget? 8 ideas to cut costs without compromising on style

If you're looking for kitchen island ideas on a budget, chances are you're keen to incorporate this kitchen workhorse into your design – but have been somewhat deterred by the expense involved. As an extra space to prep and serve food, enjoy a coffee while you work or hang out with friends, an island is an essential part of many modern kitchens – but often, the most stylish designs are by no means cheap.
livingetc.com

How can you divide a room with furniture? 8 layout tricks that will make a living room cozier

There are several ways you can divide a room with furniture but, first of all, it's worth investigating why you would want to. Whether you live in a sprawling home or in a one-bedroom apartment, you can't always construct a wall to add the structure some spaces need. Without this structure, open-concept spaces, or even just rooms on the larger side, can feel out of proportion, plus it gives you the opportunity to introduce different spaces for different tasks, or just to create a different atmosphere for certain areas within the same room.
therecipecritic.com

Christmas Tree Charcuterie Board

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. The cutest addition to any holiday party, this Christmas tree charcuterie board is both festive and delicious! It features a delicious mix of salami, prosciutto, cheese, fruits, and nuts, with rosemary sprigs as tree branches! It almost looks too good to eat.
The Kitchn

These Cranberry Cookie Sticks Are Just as Delicious as They Are Beautiful

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The Barbiecore trend has been hot recently, with the Barbie influence leading to pops of pink appearing in everything from decor to cookware. But that splash of bright and cheerful color does not have to be limited to style choices — it can actually be quite fun when incorporated into sweet treats, too.
veranda.com

This Gem-Studded Floral Mirror Lends a Lighthearted Spirit to Interiors

“There’s a long tradition of looking glasses, first because they were so useful and now because most everyone likes looking at themselves,” says interior designer Thomas Jayne of New York-based Jayne Design Studio. “Having mirrors in an interior always adds dynamic reflection and interest to a room in a way few other materials can.”
livingetc.com

A minimalist house that's full of color? This home re-writes the rules, and we love it

To a contemporary house on the edge of a village in rural Kent, England, a short drive from the coast, where a family holiday home is blurs the boundaries of minimalist and maximalist design. The two-storey house has a large entrance hall, a kitchen with breakfast banquette area, a dining room, and a living room. Upstairs there’s a master suite with dressing room, a guest suite and three further bedrooms – one used as a playroom – plus a family bathroom.
livingetc.com

Couch alternatives – 14 genius space-savers to show you don't always need a sofa in your living room

The couch is seen as a bit of a main player in the home. Like the dining table, the bed, the kitchen countertops, it's an element of a house that sees a lot of traffic and you can't really imagine a home without one. But, a sofa can be a bulky piece of kit, and if you are tight on space, forgoing a sofa can free up valuable square footage. So we are here to persuade you, not every living room needs a sofa, there are some fabulous couch alternatives out there that still add all that comfort and coziness but take up less physical and visual space.
Taste Of Home

Trader Joe’s Just Rolled Out Its Line-Up of Holiday Products and We’re Obsessed

The holiday season is officially underway—and Trader Joe’s is back with some of its ever-popular holiday items!. Of course, every shopper appreciates TJ’s affordable prices. However, it’s the retailer’s creative twist on seasonal favorites that keeps shoppers hungry for more. For one, Trader Joe’s inexpensive selection of nuts and cheese is ideal for all of your planned Christmas charcuterie boards. While its low prices on nuts, alcohol and frozen meats are plentiful all year long, during the holidays, you’ll want to stock up on your favorite Trader Joe’s holiday goodies while they’re available.
homedit.com

Undermount Kitchen Sink: How to Choose the Best One

An undermount kitchen sink is one of the most popular installation styles for kitchen sinks for a variety of reasons. Undermount kitchen sinks can give your kitchen a streamlined style that is contemporary as well as beautiful. With a rise in popularity, there has been an influx of choices onto...
jennifermaker.com

DIY Christmas Wreath from Dollar Tree and Matching Tree!

Learn how to make a Dollar Tree Christmas tree and Dollar Tree Christmas wreath with custom options!. With a few dollars and some creativity, you can make holiday decor to last several seasons with Dollar Tree DIY projects. I have lots of ideas in my full Dollar Tree DIY Christmas Decorations collection. And detailed instructions to make a Reverse Canvas using mostly Dollar Tree supplies. But when I saw the mini Christmas trees and garland options, I knew we had to make a tree and wreath to match the rest! I’ll show you how to take them from uninspiring to irresistable with a few supplies and tricks!

