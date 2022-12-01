Read full article on original website
Related
virginia.edu
Love-Love: Students Find Community Through Rise of Wheelchair Tennis Club
Joseph Camano rested in his wheelchair on the baseline of the tennis court and narrowed his focus on the edge of his racket. There sat the fuzzy yellow ball. “This might take a while,” Camano said with a grin to a nearby observer. Moments later, however, the University of...
virginia.edu
UVA Approves Posthumous Degrees for Davis Jr., Chandler, Perry
The University of Virginia is honoring the three student-athletes who lost their lives in a shooting last month with posthumous degrees. The College of Arts & Sciences departments where the students were studying, and the Office of the Provost, approved awarding the posthumous degrees to Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. Associate Dean for Undergraduate Academic Programs Rachel Most, who served as dean for all three students in the College, initiated the request.
Comments / 0