The University of Virginia is honoring the three student-athletes who lost their lives in a shooting last month with posthumous degrees. The College of Arts & Sciences departments where the students were studying, and the Office of the Provost, approved awarding the posthumous degrees to Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. Associate Dean for Undergraduate Academic Programs Rachel Most, who served as dean for all three students in the College, initiated the request.

11 HOURS AGO