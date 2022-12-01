ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wildcats Today

Kentucky Gets Commitment From 3-Star WR Ardell Banks

Kentucky has added a fourth wide receiver to its 2023 class.  Ardell Banks, a 3-star prospect out of Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio has committed to UK, choosing the Wildcats over Arizona State, Cincinnati, Syracuse, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh. He revealed the decision on Monday ...

