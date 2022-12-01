Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Kentucky Gets Commitment From 3-Star WR Ardell Banks
Kentucky has added a fourth wide receiver to its 2023 class. Ardell Banks, a 3-star prospect out of Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio has committed to UK, choosing the Wildcats over Arizona State, Cincinnati, Syracuse, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh. He revealed the decision on Monday ...
Comments / 0