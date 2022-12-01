Read full article on original website
LISTEN LIVE: Louisiana High School Football Championship Games
3:30 p.m. – Division IV Non-Select – Oak Grove vs. Homer. 7:00 p.m. – Division IV Select – Ouachita Christian vs. Vermilion Catholic. Friday, December 9 (click here for tickets) Noon – Division II Select – Lafayette Christian vs. St. Thomas More. 3:30 p.m....
Western Kentucky, South Alabama to meet in R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
NEW ORLEANS – The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and South Alabama Jaguars accepted invitations today to compete against one another in the 22nd Annual R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday, December 21 at the Caesars Superdome. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. CST and will air on ESPN and ESPN Radio.
Madeline Black signs with Millsaps College to play softball
Ursuline Academy of New Orleans senior scholar-athlete Madeline Black signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball for Millsaps College on Friday, December 2, 2022. “I am so excited to continue my athletic and academic career at Millsaps College,” Black said. “I selected Millsaps College because I want to be challenged academically, while also being able to play softball at the Division III level. I am thankful for all of the people that have coached me throughout the years! Go Majors!”
Tulane takes full advantage of opportunity against UCF the second time around
NEW ORLEANS – The last thing Tyjae Spears said when he walked out of Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati last week was “and we’ll win the next one, too.”. The Tulane star meant what he said. The Green Wave’s ‘1-0’ weekly mentality has propelled it to new heights...
Tulane comes through to win AAC crown with long-term success in mind
There was a Yulman Stadium record attendance of 30,118 on hand. With revenge in mind, the favored Green Wave set out to prove that they were the better team, which was not the case less than a month ago. John Rhys Plumlee passed for 132 yards and a touchdown and...
Lady Lions historic volleyball season ends in NCAA Tournament First Round
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team battled tough against one of the top teams in the country, but the Lady Lions saw its historic 2022 season come to a close in the NCAA National Championship Tournament, dropping their first round match to the #8 Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-0 (21-25, 18-25, 14-25) Friday night at Minnesota’s Maturi Pavilion.
Ragin’ Cajuns slip past Privateers on late free throws, 78-77
NEW ORLEANS – Jalen Dalcourt scored five points, with his final two coming on a pair of go-ahead free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining to help the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team to a bizarre 78-77 victory over New Orleans on Saturday afternoon at Lakefront Arena.
Three Privateers reach double figures in loss at Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. – The New Orleans Privateers (1-5) leveled things off after a difficult start and had three in double figures but it wasn’t enough as they fell 79-61 to the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) on Saturday at the Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers jumped out to a...
Tulane falls to Fordham 95-90
NEW ORLEANS – Tulane Men’s Basketball (5-3) dropped a barn burner to Fordham (8-1) on Saturday morning in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse, 95-90. Four members of the Wave scored in double digits led by a career high of 25 from Kevin Cross. Jalen Cook also nabbed 25 and added five assists. Tylan Pope scored a career high 15 and Jaylen Forbes had 15, with eight coming from the free throw line.
Brother Martin’s electrifying second half fuels 55-24 state semifinal win at Carencro
CARENCRO – Momentum swings in games occur all the time. Sometimes, they produce small gains while on other occasions, they produce huge advantages. And then there are times when the dramatic and sudden change turns into an avalanche. In Super Bowl XLIV, Sean Payton daringly called for an onside...
Winfield carries Lutcher to title game in win at West Feliciana
His nickname is “Lunch.” All season long, Lutcher senior quarterback D’Wayne Winfield has been nurturing himself at the expense of devouring opposing defenses. That trend continued Friday night against unbeaten West Feliciana in the Non Select Division II state semifinals. Winfield put the Bulldogs on his back...
Agnew’s season-high not enough in SLU loss at Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team got a season best start from Christian Agnew, but the Lions couldn’t keep up with a hot-shooting Dayton team as the Flyers opened up a 12-point lead in the second half and a comeback attempt came up short in an 80-74 loss Saturday afternoon at the UD Arena.
Destrehan clears semifinal hurdle with 21-6 victory over Westgate
DESTREHAN – Marcus Scott has worked in the coaching profession for a long time. The Destrehan head coach has worked to build several programs into successful ones in the state of Louisiana. His journey sometimes was rough but Scott has had some great opportunities in his career. Destrehan has been his best opportunity.
