Ursuline Academy of New Orleans senior scholar-athlete Madeline Black signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball for Millsaps College on Friday, December 2, 2022. “I am so excited to continue my athletic and academic career at Millsaps College,” Black said. “I selected Millsaps College because I want to be challenged academically, while also being able to play softball at the Division III level. I am thankful for all of the people that have coached me throughout the years! Go Majors!”

4 HOURS AGO