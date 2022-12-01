Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to ‘Good Morning America’ Amid Relationship Speculation

Back to their regularly scheduled programming? Good Morning America colleagues Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes returned to the air on Thursday, December 1, after reports about their relationship made waves .

“It’s Friday eve,” Robach, 49, declared after welcoming viewers with Holmes, 45, and Dr. Jennifer Ashton by her side.

“Who's looking forward to the weekend?” Holmes said with a laugh before Robach raised her hand. “Of course we are. Welcome, everybody, to GMA3: What You Need to Know . Always good to see you.”

The broadcast then launched into coverage of World AIDs Day.

The journalists raised eyebrows on Wednesday, November 30, after they were seen getting cozy on multiple occasions in New York City. In one photo published by the Daily Mail , the coworkers were spotted laughing while at a bar together.

A second picture showed Holmes, 45, playfully touching Robach’s backside while the University of Georgia graduate , 49, packed up a car.

Robach and Holmes' relationship “blossomed from a close friendship,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly . “They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer.”

The University of Arkansas alum and the Michigan native “have been trying to keep their relationship a secret until they were ready to announce,” the insider added.

The snaps, meanwhile, caused a stir as both of the TV personalities are married to other people and haven't announced any official updates on their relationship status.

Robach — who shares daughters Ava, 20, and Analise, 16, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh — wed Andrew Schue in February 2010. She is also the stepmother of Shue’s kids, Nate, 26, Aidan, 23, and Wyatt, 18, from the Melrose Place alum’s previous marriage to Jennifer Hageney . (Shue has since wiped Robach from his social media profile .)

Holmes, for his part, welcomed daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with first wife Amy Ferson before they called it quits in 2007. He moved on with Marilee Fiebig , whom he wed in March 2010 . The duo share 9-year-old daughter Sadine.

Amid the scandal, the 20/20 cohost and the former CNN correspondent have both deleted their Instagram profiles.

The twosome — who have been working together on GMA3: What You Need to Know since fall 2020 — also seemingly hinted at their respective rocky marriages in the months prior.

Holmes shared a cryptic message in April about failed relationships by posting a picture of a quote he had up in his dressing room. The message read: “End the relationship and cry once. It’s better than being with them and crying daily.”

Robach, for her part, listed her and Schue’s New York apartment in September . Us later confirmed that duo’s pad sold for more than five million dollars one week prior to the Holmes photo scandal.