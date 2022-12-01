ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPG Talk Radio

Comments / 0

Related
WPG Talk Radio

Shortage of Quality Santas Continues to Impact NJ

There isn't enough jolly to go around. As New Jersey enjoys its first holiday season in three years that's not overshadowed by COVID-19, demand for appearances by Santa Claus is way up. But the roster of quality Santas hasn't yet bounced back from the pandemic. New Jersey malls and other...
WPG Talk Radio

NJ travelers: The REAL ID deadline has been extended

Your standard driver's license will be enough to get you on a domestic flight until at least May 2025. The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that it's extending the REAL ID enforcement date by 24 months, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. It's on that date...
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Could Add Teeth to Law Against Spitting On or Biting Cops

A growing number of law enforcement officers in New Jersey are being spat on, bitten, and assaulted but a plan is moving forward to curb this behavior. State Sen. Linda Greenstein, D-Mercer has introduced a measure, S3093, that would toughen punishments for people who attack state troopers and police officers.
WPG Talk Radio

NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way

You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
WPG Talk Radio

Groups Sue NJ Seeking to Block Next Week’s Bear Hunt

TRENTON – Groups opposed to the recent restoration of New Jersey’s bear hunt that kicks off on Monday have sued in a last-minute attempt to cancel it. A coalition of national and state animal protection groups say the state Fish and Game Council is misusing its emergency rulemaking power as a loophole to limit the public’s right to weigh in on the hunt.
WPG Talk Radio

Police Looking For NJ Man With Mental Health Issues Missing Since September

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
WPG Talk Radio

Gas prices still falling in New Jersey

Gas prices have continued to drop in New Jersey and across the nation. As of Dec. a gallon of regular gasoline was selling for and average of $3.58 per gallon in the Garden State. That amounts to a 14-cent drop in a week and 30-cents in a month. New Jersey...
WPG Talk Radio

What to know about getting a real Christmas tree in NJ

BELVIDERE — Now that it’s December, it’s time to get or start thinking about getting a fresh, live Christmas tree at a New Jersey farm. The crop is looking good this year, said Tim Dunne, owner of Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidere and vice president of The New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association.
WPG Talk Radio

Murphy Admits State Failed NJ’s Elderly Veterans

Gov. Phil Murphy is finally admitting state-run veteran's homes in New Jersey have been so poorly mismanaged and conditions have become so dangerous for residents that the state must give up operational control. Murphy has ordered the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to seek an outside contractor to...
WPG Talk Radio

NJ court affirms: You don’t have to be driving to be busted for DWI

TRENTON – A state appeals court has affirmed, yet again, that somebody doesn’t have to be driving to be convicted of driving while intoxicated. The latest case comes out of Passaic County, where Anthony Damico had been arrested in 2019 after police found him asleep in the driver’s seat of his Ford Ranger, slouched toward the truck’s passenger seat, with the truck’s engine running and its brake lights and turn signal on.
WPG Talk Radio

Biden nixes NJ bid to be first presidential primary

New Jersey Democrats will not be among the first in the nation to decide the nominee to run for president in 2024. The Democratic National Committee is considering significant changes to the order of when individual states hold their primaries, with state's that have a more diverse population given preference.
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Gov. Murphy, Hunter Biden at White House state dinner

It was a who's who of the famous and infamous during a White House state dinner for French President Emmanual Macron. Among the guests Thursday night were Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy. Among those at the first state dinner of President Joe Biden's administration was his embattled son...
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Spending $25M Preparing for America’s 250th Birthday

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP – New Jersey will spend $25 million in federal funds restoring 10 Revolutionary War historic sites in the state, officials announced Tuesday. The spending is part of preparations for the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026 – marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed. Gov. Phil Murphy said there will be more to follow.
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy