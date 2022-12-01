ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joseph jones
3d ago

No real family up bringing. The parents are scared of this monster they made. It's Horrible. I always say Gorillaz in the Mist. Get a job for self respect.

PIX11

Subway rider slashed in the face in Queens, police say

KEW GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — A subway rider was slashed in the face in a Queens subway station Sunday morning, police said. The 41-year-old victim was on the southbound F train around 6 a.m. when the suspect demanded the man give him money, police said. The assailant then allegedly attacked the victim after he got […]
qchron.com

MTA approves boro elevator contracts

Accessibility improvements at three Queens subway stations and four Long Island Rail Road stops came closer to fruition last week as the board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority approved contracts for the design and construction of the projects. At its Nov. 30 meeting, the board approved contracts to install elevators...
PIX11

Man slashes woman in the face with a razor blade in Brooklyn, police say

DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was slashed in the face with a razor blade in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said. The 39-year-old victim was attacked by a man she knew in front of 459 Fulton St. at around 3:15 p.m., police said. The woman suffered a severe laceration to the face and was taken […]
Daily News

Woman, 83, fatally struck by pick-up as she crosses Manhattan street

An 83-year-old woman crossing a Lower Manhattan street was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck, police said. The victim was making her way across Lafayette Street when the driver hit her as he was turning left from White Street, near the courthouses, at about 9:30 a.m. “I didn’t get a good look but when we got to the other side of the sidewalk, there was blood ...
Herald Community Newspapers

Far Rockaway man, Bronx woman arrested for drugs and loaded gun

A man and woman traveling through Inwood were arrested for the alleged possession of drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop at 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 3, police said. Nassau police saw a gray 2012 Ford heading east on Burnside Avenue near Doughty Boulevard that changed lanes without signaling. During the subsequent investigation, the gun was found along with 19 glassine envelopes that contained a substance believe to be heroin and seven caps thought to contain crack cocaine.
PIX11

Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau police seeking alleged Inwood thief

Nassau police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an unspecified amount of money from the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood at 8:52 p.m., on Dec. 4. The man entered the station’s store, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to police. The employee complied. The man headed south on Sheridan Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
fox5ny.com

Smoke shop busts in NYC

NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
bkreader.com

NYC Violence Leaves 1 Shot, 1 Slashed in Brooklyn and Queens

Big Apple bloodshed left one person shot and another slashed in separate incidents in two boroughs. An 18-year-old was shot in the right foot outside the Albany Houses, a NYCHA building on the 1400 block of Bergen Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn around 6:10 p.m. Friday, cops said. The victim...
PIX11

NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
bkmag.com

MTA proposes a massive makeover to Brooklyn’s busted bus system

A major makeover could be soon coming to Brooklyn’s bus routes. Last week, the MTA unveiled an eagerly anticipated draft plan that “reimagines the current Brooklyn bus network.” It could use it: Ridership on buses declined 14 percent from 2016 to 2019, with customers telling the transit agency they’re waiting too long and that service isn’t reliable, and when buses actually do arrive, they’re just too slow.
PIX11

Man fired multiple shots outside a laundromat in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Police have asked for the public’s help finding an individual who fired multiple shots outside a laundromat last month in the Bronx. The suspect was walking near a Clean Rite Center at 2241 Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 when he fired several shots at an unknown target before running away, police said on Saturday. […]

