Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Big Reveal Planned For New Tag Title Belts For The Usos
If recent reports are to be believed, The Usos might be getting new tag team title belts. The Usos recently surpassed 500 days as SmackDown tag team champions, and now multiple sources are claiming that Jimmy and Jey will be getting new belts soon. The Wrestling Observer has confirmed that new belts have been commissioned. This rumor gained further traction when mentioned by Belt Fan Dan on Twitter, who is a wrestling belt historian, which you can see below:
ewrestlingnews.com
More On WWE’s Return To India Next Month
As we reported last month here on eWn, WWE has plans to return to India in January. According to a report from Pwinsider, the company will be holding a live event in the country on January 18th. This is expected to be a SmackDown-branded house show. WWE previously ran an...
ewrestlingnews.com
Finn Balor Has Been Very Impressed With Dominik Mysterio’s Heel Work
Finn Balor has been very impressed with Dominik Mysterio’s heel work as of late. Speaking to BT Sport, The Judgment Day leader opened up on his admiration for the way Dominik has transitioned into his new role. He said,. “He was thrown this huge curveball where he’s now turning...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Says He’d Face Shane McMahon Again For $10 Million
During the latest edition of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on the lead up to Survivor Series 2017, whether he’d work with Shane McMahon again in the future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com
The Rock Making An Appearance At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble?
Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Logan Paul at the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which marked his last title defense. The belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to WrestleMania 39, where his rumored opponent has been The Rock, should the latter’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at Mania.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley & Sheamus Work Out Together (Video), News On Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, More
You can check out the official synopsis for tonight’s episode of Young Rock on NBC below:. “Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Korderas Calls MJF/William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite A ‘Masterpiece’
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was a huge fan of the way Tony Khan booked MJF’s turn on William Regal during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Korderas took to his “Reffin’ Rant” series on Twitter, calling the entire segment a “masterpiece.” For those who may have missed it, MJF attacked Regal with his trademark brass knuckles. Korderas said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Survivor Series Notes: Attendance, PPV Buys, And Google Interest
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has notes on the business metrics of this past Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, including attendance, pay-per-view buys, and interest on Google. WWE had an announced attendance of 15,609. The total number of tickets handed out were 13,068 with 12,600 being paid. The gate was over...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Reveals Two Modern WWE Stars He Wishes He Could Have Wrestled
Mick Foley recently opened up about who he wishes he could have wrestled in his prime. On his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows, Foley stated he wishes he would have been able to wrestle Ricochet and Bray Wyatt in his prime. He also named AEW’s Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Hypes FTR vs. The Acclaimed On AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill News, More
FTR will be getting a shot at the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed next week on AEW Dynamite. FTR’s Cash Wheeler took to Twitter over the weekend to hype the bout. He wrote,. “We’ve had a great year. Maybe the best of our careers. 3 titles. Some...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Reveals Who Should Win A Match Between The Rock vs. Roman Reigns
During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on the rumors of The Rock facing off against Roman Reigns, and why he believes Reigns should be protected at all costs. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE’s Roster Believe William Regal Is Returning Thanks To Triple H
WWE’s roster is under the impression that William Regal is returning to the promotion thanks to an agreement with Triple H. During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF turned on Regal in a segment many have seen as a way to write the 2008 King of the Ring winner off of TV.
ewrestlingnews.com
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air? (12/2/2022)
The fans in Buffalo, New York were treated to an eight-person tag-team match after this week’s WWE SmackDown went off the air. The post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode of SmackDown saw the finals of the SmackDown World Cup Tournament, with Ricochet defeating Santos Escobar in the main event. After the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Opens Up On How His Storyline With The Bloodline Began
During a recent appearance on the “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” podcast, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn opened up on his current storyline with The Bloodline, including how it initially began. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On how the storyline with The Bloodline started:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dan ‘The Beast’ Severn Says “Hell Yes” To WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Dan ‘The Beast’ Severn is more than open to the idea of a WWE Hall of Fame induction. Severn, an established MMA fighter, joined the WWF in 1997 while part of the National Wrestling Alliance and remained with the promotion until 1999. Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Severn said...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Reaction To Kevin Dunn Missing WWE Survivor Series
As we previously reported here on eWn, WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production Kevin Dunn missed WWE Survivor Series. Dunn was reportedly absent because he took a vacation for Thanksgiving week and everyone noticed because he doesn’t miss major premium live events. Dave Meltzer had a follow-up on the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Calls The Elite Mocking CM Punk On AEW Dynamite ‘Childish’
Eric Bischoff isn’t a fan of The Elite mocking CM Punk during their recent match with Death Triangle on AEW Dynamite. For those who may not recall, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks did several spots during the match that were very clearly references to their backstage altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel following the AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view event. At one point during the match, Omega bit PAC. Matt Jackson also “slipped” during a Buckshot Lariat attempt.
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Gewirtz Reveals Crazy Storylines Pitched When He Was Working For WWE, SmackDown
Former WWE creative team writer Brian Gewirtz took to Twitter over the weekend to discuss some of the storylines that were pitched during his time in the company. He wrote,. Vince having midlife crisis, growing beard, wearing Hawaiian shirts and singing Black Eyed Peas songs. Kaval being Undertakers secret long...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ryback Suggests AEW World Champion MJF Uses Steroids
Former WWE Superstar Ryback has implied that AEW World Champion MJF uses steroids to enhance his physique. At AEW Full Gear 2022, MJF won the World Championship from Jon Moxley with an assist from William Regal but turned on the Brit during this week’s episode of Dynamite. On Twitter,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Gives Blessing For Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay At Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega is returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling to take part in their annual Wrestle Kingdom event on January 4, 2023. As previously reported, Omega will be challenging current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at the show. Omega and Ospreay were feuding on social media earlier this year. The Elite also faced off with Aussie Open in a trios match on AEW Dynamite earlier this year.
Comments / 0