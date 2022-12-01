ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Big Frog 104

Fine Is How Much To Feed A Deer In Upstate New York

Feeding wild animals is something that many people do. Whether it's a nature enthusiast walking on a trail or a person keeping a bird feeder outside their house. Feeding animals in the wild is something that makes us feel connected to the environment. But did you know there's a fine...
Hudson Valley Post

Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured

Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
Lite 98.7

Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State

We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
wbfo.org

New York's first limpkin spotted in Niagara County ; local bird-watchers aflutter

There's been a lot of excitement among bird watchers in western New York after they recently recorded a first when a limpkin was spotted in Niagara County. "A limpkin has never been recorded in New York state before," said Willie D'Anna, who keeps track of rare bird sightings for the New York State Ornithological Association.
96.1 The Breeze

Here Is Why Brutal Cold Snap Is Good For New York

A major cold front is set to sweep across New York State and bring freezing temperatures and this is a good thing. This week we will see normal average temperatures across the state but a cold snap will come across the state during the weekend. The cold snap will start...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State

The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
westsidenewsny.com

Free 2023 Erie Canalway calendar now available

The public is invited to pick up a free 2023 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar at selected libraries and visitor centers throughout the National Heritage Corridor. The calendar, which was released December 1, features winning images from this year’s Erie Canalway photo contest. “The Erie Canal transformed New...
Lite 98.7

Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing

It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
informnny.com

High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
newyorkalmanack.com

Adirondack Conservation News: 5 Things You Should Know

The Adirondack Council’s Forever Adirondacks Campaign Director Aaron Mair was recently in Egypt for the COP27 climate meeting. Mair said it was great to hear from Indigenous communities, but also noted that this COP meeting was highly attended by non-renewable energy concerns. But Mair came back more determined to have a positive impact on the climate change front.
Hot 99.1

Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls

I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
Hudson Valley Post

Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?

With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State, it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
mahoningmatters.com

Man hunting with his father dies after falling from tree stand, New York officials say

A man hunting with his father in a small town in upstate New York died after falling from a tree stand, state officials said. Michael Rinaldo, 33, fell about 18 feet from a tree stand in Brutus, New York, on Saturday, Nov. 26, Syracuse.com reported, citing the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation. He died of head injuries from the fall.
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...

