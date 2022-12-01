Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Changes the Blues Can Make Before Christmas
The St. Louis Blues have lost five of their last six and are 11-13 on the season in what can only be described as a shocking start for the former midwest powerhouse. The team appears to be in free fall at the quarter-season mark, and it’s safe to wonder whether general manager Doug Armstrong’s premonitions about the potential for a rebuild might soon become very real. Before they begin tearing it down completely, though, there are three clear changes the team can make to either improve their circumstances or clarify the reality of what is working and what isn’t before major dominoes start to fall.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Winter Classic Jersey, Pastrnak, & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a quiet week for the Boston Bruins in terms of play...
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Kasper Is Better than Joel Eriksson-Ek & Dylan Larkin
While most of the talk around the Detroit Red Wings’ prospect pool revolves around the likes of defencemen (Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, William Wallinder) and goalies (Sebastian Cossa), their best forward prospect is having himself a breakout season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Marco Kasper has 10 points...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Canadiens, Sharks, Panthers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more talk about what a Vancouver Canucks’ trade of Brock Boeser might look like. Meanwhile, there is speculation that the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers might be linked on a certain defenseman. How did Erik Karlsson react when he was asked...
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins Welcome Bruce Cassidy, Golden Knights to TD Garden
The Boston Bruins will welcome back a familiar face to TD Garden on Monday when Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights to town. Cassidy, following his firing from the Bruins in the offseason, joined the Golden Knights as their head coach and has been enjoying his time out West.
The Hockey Writers
Tomas Kaberle – 6 Cool Facts About the Former Maple Leaf
Tomas Kaberle was born in Ravovnik, Czechia on March 2, 1978. He grew up watching his dad František Sr. play for the national team throughout the 1970s and 1980s, which fuelled his love for the game of hockey. Later in his life, Kaberle became one of the best defensemen to ever put on the storied, Maple Leafs sweater.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Ignoring Useless Semantics of Rebuild
Philadelphia Flyers discourse regularly focuses on arbitrary terms of classification for roster construction strategy that rarely encapsulate the state of any organization. Large portions of the fan base have called for a long-term rebuild focused on acquiring young talent to succeed years down the line. Some people want a process in the same vein as the Philadelphia 76ers did in the NBA from 2013-17.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Flames’ Offseason Moves at the Quarter Mark
Here we are, roughly 25% through the 2022-23 NHL season, and the Calgary Flames still have many things to figure out. The team started hot, with five wins in their first six games but have crash-landed with a dismal 6-9-3 record in the 18 games since. The goaltending and offence have been struggling; the team averages 3 goals per game (20th in the league) and 3.04 goals-against per game (tied for 21st in the league). After one of the busiest offseasons in franchise history, many fans and analysts expected better results at this point. Instead, the on-ice chemistry from last season’s Pacific Division-winning team has been missing.
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Prospect Update: Liam Kirk
As the 2022-23 season is in full swing, we take a look around the world at some Arizona Coyotes prospects and what they’ve been up to in the first edition of Coyotes Prospect Update. Up first this week is forward Liam Kirk. Recently re-assigned from the club’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Tucson Roadrunners to their ECHL affiliate Atlanta Gladiators, Kirk is out to pave his way to the Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
New York Rangers Gameday Preview: St. Louis Blues – 12/5/22
The New York Rangers (11-10-5) suffered an unexpected loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 3 and will play the St. Louis Blues (11-13-0) this evening. Both teams have each lost five of their last six games and are looking to return to winning consistently before they fall further back in their respective divisions.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks in a Tough Spot with Thatcher Demko Injury
Thatcher Demko’s injury has put the Vancouver Canucks at a crossroads, as they announced he will be out for approximately six weeks. This means that if everything goes to plan, they will be without their starting goalie until mid-January. Here is a look at the trickle-down effect that this injury will have on the entire organization.
The Hockey Writers
2 Coyotes the Oilers Could Be Scouting for a Future Trade
When the Arizona Coyotes faced the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 1, the chair of the Los Angeles chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) and reporter for the NHL Network, Dennis Bernstein, tweeted that there were two Edmonton Oilers scouts in attendance to watch the game. On a night when the Kings beat the Coyotes 5-3, it’s curious as to whom the Oilers were scouting.
The Hockey Writers
Binnington’s Antics Are Not Helping the Blues
The St. Louis Blues could never have expected the season they’ve experienced so far. First, they made history, becoming the first NHL team ever to lose eight games in a row and follow it with a seven-game winning streak. Since the latter streak ended, they are 1-5, bringing their record to 11-13, five points out of a playoff position. Apart from the losses, though, another troubling trend has recently arisen: goaltender Jordan Binnington’s on-ice antics. The irascible netminder has had a string of meltdowns in a stretch of games that have seen him go 0-5, with a .841 save percentage (SV%) and 21 goals against. The most recent incident resulted in a very public tongue-lashing from head coach Craig Berube. While Binnington is not exclusively, and perhaps not even chiefly, responsible for the Blues’ struggles, his role in the team demands he cut out the selfish antics and begin to lead by example.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Bastian Will Be Bigger Loss Than Blackwood and Palat
The New Jersey Devils have played three games without fourth-line grinder Nathan Bastian. In that span, the team is 2-0-1, but they have struggled and at times, were lacking the speed that they have become known for. The club’s slow starts have been amplified the past few games, with the team allowing two goals in the first three minutes of the opening frame against the New York Rangers on Nov. 28, a Nashville Predators goal 11 seconds into the first period on Dec. 1, and only four shots on goal in the first 20 minutes against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 3.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Eerily Similar Starts to Past Two Seasons: What’s Coming?
There have been many similarities between the first two months of the 2021-22 season and the 2022-23 season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. In October of 2021, they stumbled out of the starting blocks recording just four wins in the nine games they played in the month. Their overall record for October 2021 was a pedestrian 4-4-1 to put them at a .500 winning percentage.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Ceiling Will Be Dictated By Their Goaltending Tandem
The Toronto Maple Leafs went into the 2022 offseason with a massive question mark in the crease. As each day passed, it seemed less and less likely that Jack Campbell would be re-signing with the team, and the only option after him was the injury-riddled Petr Mrazek, who was coming off the worst season of his career by a large margin. They would end up getting out of Mrazek’s contract at the 2022 NHL Draft, sending him along with their own first-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a second-rounder. Then, they made their first real big splash.
The Hockey Writers
The Maple Leafs’ Core Four After 25 Games
My colleague Andrew Forbes shared a curious statistic with me recently, the Toronto Maple Leafs “Core Four” of John Tavares, William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner have combined to score 49 percent of all the points for their team. They also take up 49 percent of the team’s salary cap.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Emerging Depth Is Making Kerfoot Expendable
It has been no secret that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot has struggled so far this season. He has been counted on during his time with the team as a “Swiss Army knife” who can play up and down the lineup, and this season he has been almost a non-factor. With the recent emergence of players like Pontus Holmberg and Denis Malgin, he could become expendable by the March 3 trade deadline.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 5-2 Win vs Blackhawks – 12/4/22
The New York Islanders needed a bounce-back performance after back-to-back losses. In the previous two games, they lost to the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 and the Nashville Predators 4-1 and slowly were losing ground in the Metropolitan Division standings. Against the Chicago Blackhawks, they stepped up and looked like the better team in a 3-0 shutout victory.
Comments / 0