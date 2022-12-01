Read full article on original website
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
5 Best-in-Class ETFs for a Market Recovery
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced significant inflows during November amid a broad-based stock market recovery. In fact, last week, the S&P 500 (SPX) ended above its 200-day moving average for the first time in seven months, indicating a potential shift in investor sentiment. I screened through TipRanks' database and identified five "best-in-class" ETFs that I'm bullish on. They are Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), and iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG).
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth This December
The data is pretty remarkable. Companies that grow their dividends outperform all other types of stocks by a lot. Since 1972, dividend growers and initiators have delivered 10.7% total annualized returns, according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. That's better than companies in the S&P 500 (8.2%), non-dividend growers (7.1%), and non-payers (4.8%).
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - SCHD
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SCHD ETF (Symbol: SCHD) where we have detected an approximate $256.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 566,200,000 to 569,450,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SCHD, versus its 200 day moving average:
Should Investors Buy Pfizer (PFE) & Moderna (MRNA) Stock for 2023?
Much of the social and economic post-pandemic recovery is accredited to Covid-19 vaccine makers Pfizer PFE and Moderna MRNA. Investors may be wondering if these stocks will continue to be strong investments going into 2023. Taking a look at the outlook and valuation of these two pharmaceutical stocks will give...
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock Gained 25.4% in the Past Year
Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH have gained 25.4% in the past year compared with 14.6% rise of the industry it belongs to. The uptick was primarily driven by Vision 2020, differentiated business & large addressable market. Reasons for Upside. Booz Allen Hamilton’s strategic development of its solutions...
Technology Sector Update for 12/05/2022: GRND, WTT, SAIC, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.5% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was declining by 0.7%. Grindr (GRND) said it swung to a Q3 net loss of $4.7 million from earnings of $1.9 million a year earlier, while...
AutoZone (AZO) Likely to Maintain its Earnings Beat Run in Q1
AutoZone AZO is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 6, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $25.15 per share and $3.84 billion, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings per share has moved...
General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $86.30, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.79% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of...
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: USHY) where we have detected an approximate $111.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 252,000,000 to 255,150,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of USHY, versus its 200 day moving average:
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $58.95, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the egg producer...
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $541.43, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of...
Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Investors in European companies are being asked to plough money into a series of capital hikes as cash-hungry companies, including Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), look to equity markets to repair their balance sheets and fund costly turnarounds.
Here's Why Ziopharm (TCRT) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
The price trend for Alaunos (TCRT) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 26.6% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
Why Planet Fitness (PLNT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Energy Sector Update for 12/05/2022: CGRN, TOPS, GLNG, CSIQ
Energy stocks continued to lose ground this Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.7% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 3.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 4.3% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.6%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
GSK's Myelofibrosis Candidate MAA Gets Accepted in Europe
GSK plc GSK announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its marketing authorization application (MAA) seeking approval for momelotinib, an oral treatment for myelofibrosis, a fatal cancer of the bone marrow. An opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in Europe is expected by...
Triton International Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
On 12/7/22, Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/15/22. As a percentage of TRTN.PRB's recent share price of $25.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of TRTN.PRB to trade 1.98% lower — all else being equal — when TRTN.PRB shares open for trading on 12/7/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.81%, which compares to an average yield of 7.74% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRB shares, versus TRTN:
