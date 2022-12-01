ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager charged in funeral service shooting now being charged in another shooting

 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenager charged in the shooting of a funeral home in October has now been charged in another shooting that took place in August.

Hezekiah Nixon is now facing homicide charges in connection to a shooting that took place on Aug. 7 in Brighton Heights, a shooting that left three injured and one dead.

Nixon is also charged in a shooting that left five people injured outside of a funeral service.

He is facing firearms violations, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, aggravated assault, and attempted homicide charges related to the funeral service shooting.

Beyond Done
3d ago

Awww, no pat on the head, a short hug and the usual he’s a good kid, got mixed up with the wrong crowd & accidentally got caught up in killing 2 innocent women then happened to be passing the funeral home where the gangbanger he also killed was so decided to give the banger a 21 gun salute for a send off?

bidennotmypresident
3d ago

this what happens when you vote in soft on crime liberial DAs . It's going to get worse now fetterman is in.

