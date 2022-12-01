LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents prevented a narcotic smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas. On Dec. 4, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station were working their assigned duties when they noticed people attempting to cross from Mexico into the U.S. At the same time, Border Patrol agents observed a vehicle leaving an area on Riverfront Street. Agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on U.S. Highway 83, but the vehicle failed to yield. Moments later, the vehicle came to a stop when several individuals absconded out of the vehicle. Border Patrol agents proceeded to approach the vehicle and were able to apprehend the driver and a passenger.

10 HOURS AGO