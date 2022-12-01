Boys basketball: Quinton Bush leads late push as Oregon’s comeback comes up short against Stoughton

Read full article on original website
Girls basketball: Oregon races past Fort Atkinson with balanced attack
Sophomore guard Klara Tracy scored a game-high 16 points and junior forward Delaney Nyenhuis notched a double-double during the Oregon girls basketball team’s 72-34 Badger Conference crossover win over Fort Atkinson on Friday, Dec. 2, at Oregon High School. Tracy knocked down four 3-pointers en route to scoring 16...
Boys hockey: Andrew Jicha’s OT goal lifts will-powered Oregon past Reedsburg
Oregon is trading in some of its skill for will this season. The Panthers' determination was on display when the Oregon boys hockey team gritted out a 3-2 Badger West overtime win over Reedsburg co-op on Friday, Dec. 2, at Oregon Ice Rink. “The motto we have is less skill...
Wrestling: Oregon beats Kenosha Bradford at Cramer Brown Invitational
The Oregon boys wrestling team went 1-3 at the Cramer Brown Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Janesville Parker High School. The Panthers opened up their season with a 60-10 Badger West Conference loss to Reedsburg on Friday, Dec. 2, at Reedsburg High School. Cramer Brown Invite. Oregon defeated Kenosha...
Oregon schools and district score highly on state ‘report cards’
All of the schools within the Oregon School District exceeded or met the expectations set by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s (DPI) Report Cards initiative, an annual report that analyzes the performance of every publicly funded school and district in the state. Scores are calculated using four core...
