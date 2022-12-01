ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scholarship program covers attendance cost for online early childhood education degree

Students enrolled in Illinois State’s Early Childhood Education-Online Workforce Program may qualify for a scholarship offered through the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) to cover the full cost of attendance. ISAC is offering the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity (ECACE) Scholarship to allow the early childhood workforce the...

